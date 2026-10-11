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US reverses course on Britain's testing of AI models, Telegraph says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US reverses course on Britain's testing of AI models, Telegraph says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 11, 2026

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Finance technology Regulation AI International Policy

US Eases Restrictions on Britain’s Safety Testing of American AI Models

Overview of Policy Changes and International Cooperation

By Courtney Rozen

Background on US-Britain AI Collaboration

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - American AI developers can give the British government early access to AI models for safety testing without running afoul of US President Donald Trump's administration, the Telegraph newspaper said on Sunday.

Reversal of Previous Restrictions

The Trump administration has reversed a decision that requested developers such as OpenAI and Anthropic not to share new AI models with Britain's AI Security Institute before release, the newspaper said.

Implications for AI Safety Efforts

The change signals a softer stance by the Trump administration on international AI safety efforts, giving US developers greater latitude to cooperate with Britain as policymakers grapple with how to oversee the increasingly powerful technology.

Stakeholder Responses

Spokespersons for Trump, OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Britain’s AI Security Institute and Its Role

Britain's AI Security Institute, set up after the world's first AI safety summit in 2023, tests the most advanced AI models to evaluate their capabilities and the risk of misuse. 

Shifting US Policy on AI Safety

Trump has repeatedly dismissed calls for binding safety requirements on AI developers, a position that appears to be shifting.

New AI Task Force Requirements

His newly launched AI task force said on Friday developers must report security incidents with their AI models. 

(Reporting by Courtney Rozen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • US administration reverses prior restriction, allowing early access to UK’s AI Security Institute for safety reviews
  • This shift reflects a more cooperative US stance on global AI safety amid mounting regulatory pressure
  • The UK’s AI Security Institute—launched post‑2023 AI Safety Summit—serves as one of the world’s first state-backed frontier AI testing bodies

Frequently Asked Questions

What policy change did the US make regarding Britain's AI model testing?
The US reversed its decision to prevent developers from sharing new AI models with Britain's AI Security Institute before public release.
Which American AI developers are affected by this policy reversal?
Developers including OpenAI and Anthropic can now give early access to their AI models to the British government for safety testing.
What is the purpose of Britain's AI Security Institute?
The AI Security Institute tests advanced AI models to assess their capabilities and potential risks of misuse.
How has the Trump administration's position on AI safety changed?
The administration now allows more international cooperation on AI safety and recently formed an AI task force focused on security incident reporting.
How might this policy change impact international AI safety efforts?
It signals a softer stance by the US and encourages greater collaboration between AI developers and the UK government on AI oversight.

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