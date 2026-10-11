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UK finance minister to call for big economies to get borrowing under control at IMF - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK finance minister to call for big economies to get borrowing under control at IMF

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 11, 2026

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UK Finance Minister Calls for Global Borrowing Control at IMF Summit

British Finance Minister John Healey's Agenda at the IMF Annual Meetings

By David Milliken

Emphasis on Budget Discipline and Economic Resilience

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey will stress the importance of budget discipline and improving resilience to geopolitical shocks when he meets his foreign counterparts on his first trip to the International Monetary Fund's annual meetings this week.

"I will work with our international partners  to keep trade moving, support families and businesses, and make Britain's economy stronger and more resilient," Healey said in a statement released by his office.

Global Borrowing Concerns and International Cooperation

Healey will argue that major economies need credible plans to get borrowing under control, the finance ministry said, following similar calls last week from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

Key Topics at the IMF and World Bank Meetings

• The IMF and World Bank hold their annual meetings this week in Bangkok, where finance ministers and central bank chiefs will discuss the impact of the widening war in the Middle East and its effect on energy prices and inflation

• Healey will meet Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko among others to discuss resilience

• Last week major economies' government borrowing costs hit their highest in decades, driven by investor worries about inflation caused by the US-Iran war, high levels of government borrowing and the need for higher interest rates

Fiscal Discipline and Future Budget Plans

• Healey repeated that he would deliver "fiscal discipline" at his first annual budget on October 28, when he will need to take steps to keep plans to lower borrowing on track, in the face of higher debt interest costs and a desire to spend more on defence and reducing energy costs

• Britain's Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates Healey will need £36 billion of tax rises – equivalent to raising the main rate of income tax by 3 percentage points – if he wants to fully offset the erosion of government budgets caused by higher inflation and fund extra defence spending

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey, on his first IMF meetings trip, emphasizes budget discipline and resilience amid global energy and geopolitical shocks
  • His call echoes warnings from IMF’s Georgieva and BOE Governor Bailey that borrowing costs and inflation pose risks ahead of his Oct 28 UK Budget
  • The Bangkok meetings spotlight global fiscal stability amid Middle East tensions and soaring debt servicing costs

Frequently Asked Questions

What will the UK finance minister focus on at the IMF meetings?
The UK finance minister will stress budget discipline and the need for credible plans to get borrowing under control.
When and where are the IMF and World Bank annual meetings taking place?
The meetings are taking place this week in Bangkok, Thailand.
Why have government borrowing costs increased recently?
Government borrowing costs have risen due to investor worries about inflation, high levels of borrowing, global conflict, and higher interest rates.
What fiscal challenges does the UK face according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies?
The UK may require £36 billion in tax rises to offset the effects of higher inflation and to fund increased defence spending.
Who will the UK finance minister meet during the IMF meetings?
He will meet various international counterparts, including Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, to discuss economic resilience.

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