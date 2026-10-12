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Shares cautious in Asia as earnings loom, oil slips - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shares cautious in Asia as earnings loom, oil slips

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Asian Shares Cautious as Earnings Season Approaches and Oil Prices Slip

Market Overview and Key Developments

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday as earnings season loomed as a challenge to sky-high tech valuations, while oil was choppy after strikes on shipping and airports in the Gulf.

Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Markets

There was considerable confusion about President Donald Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which neither side had confirmed.

Trump's proposal for Russia to increase its exports of diesel was also under fire from Republican and Democratic senators as potentially illegal.

Oil Price Movements

Brent futures started higher but soon slipped 1.1% to $103.50 a barrel, away from the recent top of $109.97, while US crude futures lost 1.2% to $90.73 a barrel. [O/R]

Regional Stock Market Performance

South Korean stocks fell 1.1%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.

On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures edged up 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures firmed 0.5%. In Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.4%, while DAX futures gained 0.4% and FTSE futures added 0.3%.

Earnings Season and Tech Sector Focus

Trade was thin with Japan markets shut and the US on a partial holiday ahead of the earnings season with major US banks kicking off on Tuesday.

Expectations for S&P 500 Earnings

S&P 500 earnings are expected to have jumped by more than 30% in the third quarter, according to LSEG IBES, though the bulk of that comes from the tech sector.

Tech Sector's Role and Investor Sentiment

My Bui, an economist at AMP, noted all the gains in the S&P 500 since mid-September had been in tech, while investors were demanding higher yields to fund the massive borrowing for AI.

The US investment-grade credit default swap index, which tracks the cost of insurance against default, had also risen sharply to its highest level since the Iran war began.

"Overall, wider spreads suggest investors are questioning whether AI revenues can keep pace with rising borrowing costs," added Bui. "Corporate bond issuance to fund AI capex, combined with wider high-yield spreads, will raise refinancing costs as the current wave of debt matures over the next few years."

Inflation, Interest Rates, and Currency Markets

US CPI to Heat Up, but Core Cooler

The flood of corporate debt has added to pressure in sovereign markets, driving Treasury yields to 24-year highs last week and lifting the discount applied to company earnings.

The market faces fresh challenges this week from US data on consumer and producer prices and retail sales. Rising energy costs are expected to lift CPI by a hefty 0.6% to an annual 3.7%, though the core is seen cooler at 0.2% and 2.5%.

Expert Commentary on Inflation

"Oil prices remain higher than we had assumed as shipping costs have soared, and product prices are even higher," said Bruce Kasman, head of global economics at JPMorgan.

"The signals on inflation point to a sharp rebound in headline inflation that will squeeze purchasing power and a firming in core inflation that will keep central banks focused on near-term hikes."

Central Bank Policy Expectations

Markets imply only an 18% chance of a rate rise from the Federal Reserve this month, but an 85% chance of a hike in December. Investors are also wagering on hikes in the EU, Japan and UK before year end.

Currency and Commodity Market Moves

In currency markets, the euro remained on the defensive at $1.1201 having fallen for five weeks straight amid concerns about government deficits in Europe.

The dollar index held near 17-month highs at 102.25, but has stalled on the yen at 158.15 as the threat of Japanese intervention deters speculators for now.

In commodity markets, non-interest-bearing gold rose 0.3% to $4,206 an ounce, having managed to bounce more than 1% last week. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Asia-Pacific equities were cautious as heightened tech valuations and upcoming earnings season cloud investor sentiment, while South Korea’s market fell around 1%.
  • Oil prices slipped — Brent down ~1.1% to around $103.50, US crude down ~1.2% to about $90.73 — amid confusion over Trump’s energy ‘ceasefire’ announcement, which neither Ukraine nor Russia confirmed.
  • US investment-grade credit default swap spreads hit their highest levels since the Iran war began, signaling investor concerns over the surge in corporate borrowing to fund AI investments.
  • Markets anticipate US inflation data this week to show a 0.6% monthly rise in CPI (annual 3.7%), with the core seen cooler; markets price ~18% chance of a Fed rate hike in October, rising to ~85% for December.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian share markets cautious this week?
Asian share markets are cautious due to the upcoming earnings season and uncertainties around elevated tech valuations and global events affecting market sentiment.
How have oil prices responded to recent global events?
Oil prices have slipped after initial gains, responding to strikes on shipping and airports in the Gulf and conflicting reports about an energy ceasefire.
What is expected from the US earnings season?
S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise over 30% in the third quarter, mainly driven by the tech sector, with major US banks kicking off the season.
How is the US CPI expected to perform this week?
US CPI is forecasted to rise by 0.6% to an annual 3.7%, with the core CPI expected to stay cooler at 0.2% and 2.5%.
What impact are rising borrowing costs having on markets?
Rising borrowing costs and higher yields are increasing the cost of corporate bond issuance, impacting refinancing as corporate debt matures.

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