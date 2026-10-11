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Stellantis bets on small affordable EVs for European comeback - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis bets on small affordable EVs for European comeback

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 11, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 11, 2026

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Stellantis Bets on Affordable EVs to Regain Ground in European Auto Market

Stellantis Unveils New Strategies and Models at Paris Motor Show

By Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume

Stellantis' Comeback at the Paris Motor Show

MEUDON, France, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Stellantis heads into Paris Motor Show with a message it hopes customers, investors and dealers are ready to hear: after years of sliding market share and weak sales in Europe, the automaker is back in the fight.

At a Sunday gala event ahead of the show's opening, CEO Antonio Filosa unveiled six of the nine concept cars Stellantis is bringing to Paris alongside a range of production models, including affordable EVs set to compete with low-cost Chinese rivals.

Citroen 2CV Revival and New EV Concepts

The centrepiece is Citroen's revival of the iconic 2CV, a retro-styled concept previewing a European-made low-cost EV expected in 2028 and the first example of the group's plans for Europe's new "e-car" category.

International premieres will include the DS7, Fiat Grizzly, Lancia Gamma, Opel Corsa GSE and the B03 and D19 models of Stellantis' Chinese partner Leapmotor.

Stellantis' Vision and Brand Identity

"This event brings our ... 2030 strategy to life," Filosa said. "It reflects the extraordinary effort of our teams and our commitment to shaping the future of mobility through iconic brands, compelling design and innovative technology."

The presentations showcase the carmaker's bid to give brands more distinct identities as the industry's increasing reliance on shared platforms and technologies leads to broad design uniformity.

"Each concept explores new ways to ... reinforce the unique identity of its brand," Stellantis design chief Gilles Vidal said.

Affordable EVs: A New Category for Europe

Market Impact of the New 2CV

The 2CV is probably Stellantis' "most interesting launch", said Pedro Pacheco, vice president of research at Gartner, offering an early test of whether European automakers can build affordable EVs without sacrificing quality, performance or safety.

"It will be the first example of what an e-car is going to be," Pacheco said.

Pricing and Market Positioning

With a price tag of around €15,000 ($16,800), e-cars are a new category of low-cost EVs aimed at reviving Europe's shrinking entry-level car market.

Challenges and Investor Sentiment

Stellantis' Turnaround Plan and Investor Expectations

The timing of Stellantis' strong return to a major European auto show after several years of maintaining a low profile is critical.

Investors want evidence that Filosa's turnaround plan is working after two years of declining market share and profitability in the group's two key regions, North America and Europe.

In a business plan through 2030 unveiled in May, Filosa promised dozens of new models, cost cuts and deeper cooperation with Chinese partners including Leapmotor.

Stock Performance and Analyst Perspectives

However, investors still need to be convinced that Stellantis is on the path to sustained recovery. Its shares fell to €3.81 this month, their lowest level since the group's formation in 2021.

Bernstein analysts, who cut the stock to "underperform" in August, said the world's fourth-largest automaker had yet to prove its turnaround was winning over buyers. They argued recent sales gains had been padded by higher deliveries to dealers to rebuild inventories rather than stronger consumer demand.

Competition from Chinese Automakers

Felipe Munoz of Car Industry Analysis said Stellantis needed a more competitive lineup of electric models to counter the rapid expansion of Chinese automakers.

"They need to communicate they are still in the game," Munoz said. "Stellantis has been struggling ... but they are still relevant in Europe and they need to defend their position."

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume. Additional reporting by Nick Carey. Writing by Giulio Piovaccari. Editing by Mark Potter and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Citroën’s revived 2CV concept previews a new ‘E‑Car’ class: a European‑made small electric vehicle targeting a sub‑€15 000 price point by 2028, under Stellantis’s FaSTLAne 2030 plan (autonext.co)
  • Stellantis is deepening its strategic partnership with Chinese EV maker Leapmotor via its joint venture LPMI to boost affordability, leverage Chinese technology and accelerate EV go‑to‑market in Europe (stellantis.com)
  • Stellantis is under pressure from investors amid weak European market share and low stock levels—the €3.81 share price—and needs to show tangible results from its turnaround plan (sec.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Stellantis' main strategy for its European comeback?
Stellantis is focusing on affordable electric vehicles (EVs) and introducing new models to regain market share in Europe.
Which new affordable EV did Stellantis unveil ahead of the Paris Motor Show?
Stellantis showcased Citroen's revival of the iconic 2CV as a retro-styled concept for a low-cost European-made EV.
How is Stellantis responding to competition from Chinese automakers?
Stellantis is launching low-cost EVs and deepening partnerships with Chinese companies like Leapmotor to stay competitive.
What price point are Stellantis' new 'e-cars' targeting?
The new e-car category targets a price of around €15,000 ($16,800) to attract entry-level buyers in Europe.
Why is Stellantis' return to the Paris Motor Show significant?
The return marks a crucial effort to showcase its turnaround strategy and regain investor and consumer confidence after weak European sales.

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