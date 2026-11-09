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Finance

EU close to full backing from members on new tobacco tax

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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EU Close to Final Agreement on Minimum Tobacco Tax Initiative

Progress and Challenges in EU Tobacco Taxation

Current Status of the Agreement

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Union is close to full agreement for the minimum taxation of tobacco products, seen as a key new revenue stream, said Irish finance minister Simon Harris on Monday.

Member States' Positions

Harris said 26 out of 27 EU member states backed the taxation proposal so far. He added only Malta was not giving its support at present. Unanimity among all 27 EU member states is required before the EU's tobacco tax scheme can be implemented.

Public Health Concerns

"There is a public health emergency in the EU when it comes to nicotine patches, vaping, tobacco," Harris said at a news conference.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • 26 out of 27 EU member states currently support the revised tobacco tax proposal; Malta is the lone holdout. (vitalsigns.news)
  • The revision was proposed in July 2025 as part of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan and aims to increase minimum excise duties and include e‑cigarettes, heated tobacco, nicotine pouches and raw tobacco under harmonised taxation. (taxation-customs.ec.europa.eu)
  • The directive could generate substantial additional revenue (estimated up to €14 billion) and bolster public health by deterring consumption and reducing illicit trade. (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many EU member states support the new tobacco tax proposal?
26 out of 27 EU member states have backed the taxation proposal so far.
Which country has not supported the EU tobacco tax agreement?
Malta is the only EU member state currently not supporting the proposal.
What is required for the EU tobacco tax to be implemented?
Unanimity among all 27 EU member states is required before the tobacco tax scheme can be implemented.
Who announced the EU's progress on tobacco tax agreement?
Irish finance minister Simon Harris made the announcement.
Why is the new tobacco tax considered important by the EU?
It is seen as a key new revenue stream and addresses a public health emergency related to nicotine and tobacco.

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