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Finance

EU regulators quiz customers about Deutsche Boerse's Allfunds deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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EU Investigates Deutsche Boerse's €5.35B Allfunds Deal for Market Impact

Overview of the Deutsche Boerse-Allfunds Acquisition and EU Scrutiny

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Acquisition

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have asked customers of and rivals to Deutsche Boerse and Allfunds whether the German stock exchange operator's €5.35 billion ($6 billion) deal to acquire the Amsterdam-listed fund-trading platform will boost financial flows to European businesses and increase fund investments.

Regulatory Inquiry Details

In a 134-page questionnaire seen by Reuters, regulators also asked if there are viable competitors to both companies. The request set a deadline of last week for responses. The deal was announced in January.

Potential Outcomes of the Investigation

The information could help regulators decide whether to approve the acquisition with or without conditions or open a full-scale investigation.

The European Commission, which is the EU competition enforcer, will decide by November 27.

Strategic Importance of the Deal

The German stock exchange operator has said the acquisition, its largest ever, is part of a strategy to become a European champion in critical infrastructure for financial markets.

Deutsche Boerse CEO Stephan Leithner has previously said the merged company would better serve clients and support the development of the funds sector in Europe and globally. The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Key Questions Raised by EU Regulators

In the questionnaire, the EU watchdog asked whether the deal would increase funds' investments across European borders, such as Spanish investors investing in Swedish funds. The questionnaire also asked if the deal would increase financial flows to European companies due to Deutsche Boerse and Allfunds' increased distribution of UCITS mutual funds outside Europe.

Understanding UCITS Framework

UCITS is a regulatory framework that allows for the sale of mutual funds across the borders of EU countries.

Market Response and Stakeholder Perspectives

Companies were asked if they were willing to pay higher fees for potential benefits from the deal.

($1 = 0.8926 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • EU regulators are assessing whether the acquisition boosts cross‑border fund investment and financial flows to European companies (marketscreener.com)
  • The questionnaire also probes market competition, asking if viable rivals exist and whether clients would pay higher fees for perceived benefits (marketscreener.com)
  • Regulators must decide by November 27 whether to approve the €5.35 billion deal, potentially with conditions, or initiate a full investigation (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Deutsche Boerse's acquisition of Allfunds?
Deutsche Boerse is acquiring Amsterdam-listed Allfunds for €5.35 billion ($6 billion), its largest ever deal.
Why are EU regulators investigating the Deutsche Boerse-Allfunds deal?
EU antitrust regulators are assessing if the acquisition will boost financial flows, increase fund investments, and if there are viable competitors.
When will the European Commission decide on the acquisition?
The European Commission is set to decide on the deal by November 27.
What questions did regulators ask regarding the acquisition?
Regulators asked if the deal would increase cross-border fund investments, financial flows to European companies, and if higher fees were justified by potential benefits.
What is UCITS and how does it relate to the deal?
UCITS is a regulatory framework that allows the sale of mutual funds across EU countries. The deal may increase UCITS funds’ distribution outside Europe.

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