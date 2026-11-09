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UniCredit tops forecasts with record quarter after securing control of Commerzbank - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UniCredit tops forecasts with record quarter after securing control of Commerzbank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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UniCredit's Record Quarter and Commerzbank Takeover Move

UniCredit's Financial Performance and Strategic Expansion

Third-Quarter Earnings Surge

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy's second-biggest bank, on Monday posted a much larger than forecast 24% yearly rise in third-quarter earnings and hiked its full-year profit goal, as it prepares to take the lead at Germany's Commerzbank.

Net Profit Exceeds Expectations

Net profit in the July-September period rose to €3.3 billion ($3.68 billion), above the €2.8 billion in a company-provided average analyst consensus.

Upgraded Profit Outlook for 2026

UniCredit now sees its 2026 profit before extraordinary charges well above €11.5 billion while it previously expected it to be worth around that figure.

Commerzbank Takeover Progress

Regulatory Approvals and Next Steps

After securing European Central Bank approval in mid-October to own more than 30% of Commerzbank, UniCredit expects to be able to take control of the rival this year, once it completes the remaining regulatory steps relating to its takeover bid.

Exchange Rate Note

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 net profit soared 24% year‑on‑year to €3.3 billion, outperforming consensus (~€2.8 billion)
  • Full‑year profit guidance raised to well above €11.5 billion following strong quarterly results
  • ECB approved UniCredit crossing 30% stake in Commerzbank on October 15, enabling control by end‑2026 after regulatory clearance

Frequently Asked Questions

What were UniCredit's third-quarter earnings?
UniCredit reported a net profit of €3.3 billion for the third quarter, a 24% yearly increase.
What major approval did UniCredit receive for its Commerzbank acquisition?
UniCredit received approval from the European Central Bank to own more than 30% of Commerzbank.
When does UniCredit expect to take control of Commerzbank?
UniCredit expects to secure control of Commerzbank within this year, after completing remaining regulatory steps.
What contributed to UniCredit's strong quarterly earnings?
Higher than expected net profit and a positive analyst consensus contributed to UniCredit's record earnings.

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