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Analysis-AI power rush sends data centres hunting for used turbines and jet engines

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

6 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Data Centre Boom Sends Industry Hunting for Used Turbines and Jet Engines

The Race for Power: Data Centres Drive Demand for Turbines

By Kavya Balaraman, Christoph Steitz and Nina Chestney

BENGALURU/FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Utilities, developers and firms racing to power AI data centres are scouring the world for second-hand gas turbines, reviving mothballed machines and converting retired jet engines, as lead times for costly new equipment stretch into the next decade.

Despite growing scepticism over the perils of artificial intelligence technology and a recent selloff in related stocks, demand for energy-hungry data centres is soaring, creating a critical bottleneck for essential power infrastructure and equipment, such as turbines.

Supply Chain Challenges and Market Response

"Delivery conversations (are) firmly focused on the 2030 to 2031 window," Aurora Tenorio, senior analyst at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said about the US turbine market.

That is prompting some companies to search for second-hand and refurbished equipment as well as turbines based on jet engines rather than wait for order backlogs to clear, according to more than a dozen brokers, service firms and suppliers.

"That secondary market is very, very hot right now," said Ana Amicarella, CEO of EthosEnergy, an equipment services provider.

"We also have seen an escalation on the prices of what people are demanding."

Can the Secondary Market Solve the Power Squeeze?

Can this market be the answer to the power supply squeeze?

Probably only partially, said Noor Qureshi, an associate at Enverus Intelligence Research.

"The market is already constrained, with limited excess supply, so it is unlikely to offset a meaningful share of the delays," she said. Turbines are also just one obstacle, with air permits, grid access and other factors also causing delays.

There are no reliable estimates of how much the secondary market is contributing to the global turbine supply worth about $25 billion a year. Its very emergence, though, attests to the profound impact the data centre boom has had across industries.

Examples of Industry Adaptation

AI Infrastructure Firms Turn to Jet Engine-Based Turbines

AI infrastructure firm Crusoe, for example, in April ordered 13 so-called aeroderivative gas turbines from US-based ProEnergy — which are based on jet engines made by GE Aerospace — describing it as a strategic move to scale fast.

The turbines, with a joint capacity of 650 megawatts (MW), will be deployed at Crusoe's AI data centre projects in the US.

ProEnergy and Crusoe did not respond to Reuters requests for additional information.

Data Centres Emerge as Major Gas Turbine Customers

Data centres and their operators have emerged as big customers of gas turbines, a market that almost solely catered to traditional utilities until a few years ago.

Today, worldwide orders top 100 gigawatts (GW), according to Wood Mackenzie, well above the estimated global production capacity of between 60 GW and 70 GW.

Analysts at investment bank Jefferies estimate that US data centres alone account for nearly 17 GW of demand this year and that figure can more than triple by 2028.

While global gas turbine manufacturing capacity is growing and is expected to rise to around 87 GW in 2028, it will still be well short of the 129 GW in expected turbine power demand, they said.

Siemens Energy, GE Vernova and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which dominate the market, all say the AI boom has driven orders beyond their production capacity.

In the United States, delivery of a gas turbine now takes six years on average, said Tenorio.

Risks and Costs of Used and Refurbished Equipment

Challenges with Second-Hand Turbines and Jet Engines

Used, refurbished or repurposed equipment comes with its own challenges. Overhauled turbines can have unclear maintenance histories, limited life left and weak long-term servicing, Tenorio said. Converted jet engines raise questions about how fit they are for continuous work as power generators.

Still, waiting times counted in years ensure the market's appeal.

"Every few weeks we get a request to say, 'Can you find a used gas turbine to put into a data centre?'" said Darayus Pardivala, who leads the US aftermarket business of Sulzer. Pardivala would not disclose details about the clients or the centres' locations.

Cost Comparison: Used vs. New Turbines

Costs matter too.

Well-maintained used units can sell for about $1.5 million to $1.7 million per MW, and refurbished units for about $1.3 million, according to Zach Machuca, managing partner at Origin Partners, which buys power equipment for data centre developers.

That is markedly less than new turbines, which cost about $2 million to $2.5 million per MW, according to Aurora Energy Research.

The discount can be greater for smaller, cheaper units.

Case Study: Recent Used Turbine Sales

Dan Poole, general manager at ReflowX, which connects buyers with turbine owners, said two 14.5-MW turbines made by Solar Turbines, a Caterpillar unit, recently sold for $12.5 million, or around $430,000 per MW. New ones would cost about $35 million and take five years to deliver, he said, without disclosing the buyer.

Pressed for time, developers turn to small turbines if the bigger ones are hard to come by. They sometimes deploy more than 100 at a single site and mix models and brands, said Scott Schreeg, director of sales at US equipment supplier SVI Bremco.

Wider Industry Impact and Alternatives

Broader Effects on Utilities and Equipment Prices

The AI boom is affecting players far beyond data centres.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally owned US utility, said prices for all equipment — new, used or refurbished — have "increased significantly" over the past two years.

Jim Matheson, CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which groups non-profit utilities owned by their customers, said its members were facing unprecedented lead times and surging prices. "Co-ops that need new capacity are turning to every viable option," including purchasing refurbished turbines, he said.

Emergence of Alternatives to Gas Turbines

The rush for gigawatts has also opened new markets for alternatives to the scarce gas turbines.

Finland's Wartsila has booked around 3 GW of orders since spring last year from US data centres for power units running on gas engines instead of turbines, Anders Lindbe

Key Takeaways

  • AI data‑centre build‑out is driving turbine demand—2025 orders hit 51 GW, demand projected far above capacity of 60–70 GW, with prices forecast to surge 195% by 2027. (spglobal.com)
  • Long lead times for new gas turbines (6+ years in US) are prompting firms to hunt for second‑hand, refurbished or aeroderivative (jet‑engine‑based) turbines, though these carry limitations in lifespan, service support and maintenance traceability. (publicpower.org)
  • Grid permitting, transmission bottlenecks and regulatory hurdles are delaying fresh capacity, forcing onsite generation and impelling the repurposed turbine market, but analysts warn such stop‑gap solutions can only partially mitigate the deeper supply‑demand mismatch. (woodmac.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are data centre operators seeking used turbines and jet engines?
Lead times for new gas turbines are stretching into the 2030s, so data centre operators are turning to used, refurbished, and jet engine-based turbines to meet surging power needs faster.
How much is the global turbine supply market worth annually?
The global turbine supply market is worth about $25 billion per year.
What are the main challenges with using refurbished or converted turbines?
Overhauled turbines may have unclear maintenance histories and reduced life, while converted jet engines may not be suited for continuous power generation.
How has AI-driven data centre demand impacted gas turbine manufacturers?
Manufacturers like Siemens Energy and GE Vernova have seen orders surpass production capacity, with average delivery times for new turbines extending to six years.
What proportion of turbine demand comes from US data centres?
US data centres account for about 17 GW of demand this year, with projections that this could more than triple by 2028.

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