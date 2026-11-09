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Credit Agricole pitches tie-up of Italian subsidiary and Banco BPM - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Credit Agricole pitches tie-up of Italian subsidiary and Banco BPM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Credit Agricole Proposes Merger With Banco BPM to Form Italy’s 3rd-Largest Bank

Details of the Proposed Merger

Overview of the Proposal

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA said on Monday it has proposed that its Italian subsidiary merge with Banco BPM to create a combined entity that would become Italy's third-largest bank.

Key Terms and Leadership

Stake Distribution and Leadership Structure

Under the proposed deal, Credit Agricole's stake in the combined entity would increase to about 45% from 29.6%, while Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna would lead the merged group, the French lender said.

Exchange Ratio and Shareholder Benefits

The proposal, which has been submitted to Banco BPM's board, includes an exchange ratio reflecting a 20% valuation premium and a €1 billion ($1.1 billion) extraordinary dividend for the Italian bank's existing shareholders, Credit Agricole added.

Strategic Context

Credit Agricole's Expansion Strategy

Credit Agricole has been one of Europe's most acquisitive banks in recent years, expanding its wealth management business, strengthening its presence in Italy and pursuing opportunities in Germany as it seeks to diversify beyond its mature French retail market.

Background on Previous Negotiations

Last week, Castagna said a new transaction between the French and the Italian banks could emerge after Monte dei Paschi shareholders rejected a plan centered on the acquisition of the lender.

Timeline and Additional Information

Expected Completion Date

The proposed transaction could be completed in the second half of 2027, the lender said.

Financial Notes

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster and Mateusz Rabiega, editing by Anna Pruchnicka and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Credit Agricole wants to merge its Italian subsidiary with Banco BPM, offering a €1 billion extraordinary dividend and a 20 % premium to Banco BPM shareholders
  • Credit Agricole’s stake in the combined entity would rise from ~29.6 % to ~45 % and Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna would lead the new group
  • The merger would create Italy’s third-largest bank and aligns with Credit Agricole’s strategic push in Italy following MPS tie‑up failures and broader consolidation pressure

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Credit Agricole proposing with Banco BPM?
Credit Agricole has proposed merging its Italian subsidiary with Banco BPM to create Italy's third-largest bank.
How would the ownership structure change after the merger?
Credit Agricole's stake in the merged entity would rise to about 45% from the current 29.6%.
Who would lead the merged bank?
Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna would lead the new merged group.
What benefits are offered to Banco BPM shareholders in the deal?
Banco BPM shareholders would receive a 20% valuation premium and a €1 billion extraordinary dividend.
When could the Credit Agricole-Banco BPM merger be completed?
According to Credit Agricole, the proposed deal could be finalized in the second half of 2027.

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