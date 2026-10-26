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Audi CEO's appearance at Trump rally was 'deeply embarrassing', IG Metall head says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Audi CEO's appearance at Trump rally was 'deeply embarrassing', IG Metall head says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Finance Automotive corporate governance U.S. Politics

Audi CEO Under Fire for Presence at Trump Rally Announcing $4B US Plant

Controversy Surrounding Audi CEO's Appearance at Trump Rally

Criticism from German Unions and Company Guidelines

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The CEO of VW's Audi unit drew heavy criticism on Monday for appearing alongside US President Donald Trump at a rally to announce a $4 billion plant in Georgia, with the head of Germany's top union saying it violated the automaker's company guidelines.

Details of the $4 Billion Georgia Plant Announcement

The plan, which still requires approval from the supervisory board of parent Volkswagen, comes after years of considerations over a local plant to escape painful US tariffs that have dealt a massive blow to the company.

Audi CEO Gernot Doellner on Saturday appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Perry, near Macon in central Georgia, to announce the plans to build the assembly plant that will produce 200,000 SUVs annually.

Violation of Audi's Corporate Rules

"The way in which Gernot Doellner has presented himself and Audi in the US is deeply embarrassing, politically unacceptable and unworthy of the company," Christiane Benner said in a statement, adding the appearance had violated Audi's corporate rules.

Audi's code of conduct stipulates that no "public engagements with political parties or politicians standing for election, nor any sponsorship of such events" are to take place in the three months leading up to an election.

Context: Volkswagen's Corporate Restructuring

The US investment also coincides with Volkswagen's biggest corporate restructuring in history, including massive job cuts as well as potential plant closures at home.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Audi announced plans for its *first U.S.* manufacturing facility—$4 billion investment in Georgia, 200,000 SUVs/year—during a Trump rally, but approval still hinges on Volkswagen’s supervisory board (gov.georgia.gov)
  • IG Metall leader Christiane Benner condemned the appearance as “deeply embarrassing,” politically unacceptable, and non‑compliant with Audi’s code prohibiting public engagement with political figures within three months of elections (igmetall.de)
  • VW works council head Daniela Cavallo also criticized the act as active campaign support, accusing Döllner of violating corporate guidelines and calling for clarity on implications for German sites (welt.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Audi CEO criticized for appearing at the Trump rally?
The Audi CEO faced criticism for allegedly violating company guidelines that prohibit public political engagements before elections.
What plant was announced at the rally with Donald Trump?
A new $4 billion Audi assembly plant in Georgia, expected to produce 200,000 SUVs annually, was announced at the rally.
How does the new US plant relate to tariffs?
The new plant aims to help Audi and Volkswagen avoid US tariffs that have negatively impacted their business.
What other corporate changes are happening at Volkswagen?
Volkswagen is undergoing major restructuring, including job cuts and potential plant closures in Germany.

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