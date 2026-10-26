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Mindful of the markets, UK's Healey is set to deliver a careful budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mindful of the markets, UK's Healey is set to deliver a careful budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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UK's John Healey Expected to Unveil Cautious Budget Focused on Market Stability

Overview of the Upcoming UK Budget Announcement

By William Schomberg

Healey's Approach: Stability Over Spending

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey looks set to announce a cautious first budget this week, prioritising stability in the bond market over the kind of big spending moves that Andy Burnham talked about when he became prime minister.

When Healey stands up in parliament on Wednesday, he is likely to offer some help to households facing another rise in energy bills and he has hinted that businesses will get "breathing space" from rising costs.

Global Tensions and Fiscal Constraints

But against a backdrop of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has driven up inflation and taken government bond yields worldwide to multi-decade highs, the former trade union official knows he cannot repeat the big spending and tax-raising budgets of his predecessor Rachel Reeves.

"If they decide to ramp up spending more than what we're taking in, in a really fiscally tenuous situation, that would be what the market doesn't want to hear," Bryn Jones, head of fixed income at wealth manager Rathbones, said. 

Investor Sentiment and Market Reactions

Comparisons with Other Economies

INVESTORS' FOCUS IS ELSEWHERE

Investors have recently been less alarmed by the state of Britain's public finances than they are by those of France, Italy and the US.

But four years after a bond market meltdown under former Prime Minister Liz Truss, British gilt yields are still the highest among the Group of Seven rich industrialised nations.

Burnham's Promises and Political Realities

Burnham once spoke of his frustration at "being in hock to the bond market" and he promised change when he moved into Downing Street in July. But since then he has told investors that he understands the reality of the public finances.

"Some might say that Burnham is very much in hock to the bond market at the moment," Allan Monks, a senior ​economist at J.P.Morgan, said. 

Delayed Ambitions and Spending Decisions

The new prime minister's big ambitions - including an increase in public housebuilding, taking defence spending to 3% of economic output and greater state ownership of public services - will probably be delayed.

Analysts also expect a decision on whether to increase spending to offset the impact of higher inflation on government departments to be postponed.

Fiscal Challenges and Budget Measures

Debt Levels and Defence Spending

Still, Healey's margin for error in hitting his fiscal targets will be narrow. 

Britain's public debt hit £3 trillion ($4 trillion) for the first time in September and the cost of servicing it has risen. 

Healey - who earlier this year quit as former Prime Minister Keir Starmer's defence minister in a row over funding - may try to cover a near-term shortfall in Britain's spending plans for the armed forces.

Taxation and Investment Initiatives

The main tax-raising measure in the budget is expected to be an increase in a levy on the profits of banks.

The Treasury has already announced some other measures, including more than £20 billion extra in support for investment in artificial intelligence, defence and green energy over a roughly five-year period.

It has said mayors in England will be given new funding and powers under a push for more devolution, while around £600 million will be allocated to defend against health and security threats from artificial intelligence.

Looking Ahead: Future Policy and Economic Outlook

Spending Review and International Relations

Analysts expect the big decisions of the Burnham government will have to wait for an official spending review next year by which time the conflict in the Gulf may have eased, bringing down borrowing costs.

A reset of Britain post-Brexit ties with the European Union following a UK-EU summit in November might also have improved the outlook by then.

Stopgap Budget and Economic Forecasts

"This budget will largely be a stopgap that will tide the government over before a more significant policy overhaul in 2027," Alexander Harvey, UK economist at Oxford Economics, said.

($1 = 0.7478 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Dhara RanasingheWriting by William Schomberg; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Long-term gilt yields hit multi‑decade highs (30‑year near 6 %, 10‑year highest since 2007), tightening Healey’s fiscal headroom amid bond market turbulence. (theguardian.com)
  • Public sector net debt surpassed £3 trillion (approx. 94 % of GDP), with debt interest costs reaching a record £10.9 billion in September, intensifying fiscal pressure. (ons.gov.uk)
  • Budget likely balances providing households and businesses 'breathing space'—especially on energy bills—with modest revenue measures such as increasing the bank profits levy, delaying larger policy shifts until next year’s spending review. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of John Healey's upcoming UK budget?
The main focus is on maintaining market stability, with cautious spending and prioritising bond market confidence over major new spending measures.
How will the UK budget address rising energy bills and business costs?
The budget is likely to offer some support for households facing higher energy bills and provide 'breathing space' for businesses dealing with rising costs.
Will there be significant tax increases in the UK budget?
An expected main tax-raising measure is an increase in the levy on bank profits. Other significant tax rises are unlikely at this stage.
How does the current economic climate affect UK government spending plans?
High inflation and elevated bond yields have limited the government's fiscal space, leading to delays in major spending initiatives and tighter fiscal targets.
What are analysts expecting from the upcoming UK budget?
Analysts predict the budget will be a stopgap measure, deferring larger decisions to a future spending review, while focusing on stability for now.

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