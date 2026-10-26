GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spain's Moeve 'fully focused' on transformation strategy after Galp talks collapse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spain's Moeve 'fully focused' on transformation strategy after Galp talks collapse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy sustainability

Moeve Fully Focused on Transformation Strategy After Galp Talks Collapse

Strategic Transformation and Business Developments

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The CEO of Spanish energy firm Moeve said on Monday the company was "fully focused" on its strategic transformation towards low-carbon businesses after talks with Portugal's Galp over a potential combination of downstream businesses collapsed.

Standalone Strategy and Galp Negotiations

The strategy "has always been a standalone strategy. The potential downstream combination with Galp represented an opportunity to accelerate value creation, but it was never a condition for its delivery," Maarten Wetselaar said in a statement.

Commitment to Transformation

"We remain fully focused on executing our transformation," the chief executive added.

Company Background and Rebranding

Moeve, owned by Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala and US-based private equity firm the Carlyle Group, was formerly known as Cepsa. It rebranded in 2024 to reflect its shift towards low-carbon businesses under an €8 billion ($8.98 billion) plan. It has sold most of its oil production assets since 2022, including operations in Abu Dhabi and South America.

Financial Details

($1 = 0.8911 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Moeve (formerly Cepsa) rebranded in October 2024 and pivots toward sustainable energy under its €8 billion Positive Motion plan, having already divested c. 70 % of upstream oil production since 2022 (moeveglobal.com).
  • The breakdown of negotiations with Galp on a downstream merger does not derail Moeve’s strategy, which continues apace with major investments, including Europe’s largest green hydrogen project in Andalusia and a 2G biofuels complex in Huelva (marketscreener.com).
  • As of H1 2026, Moeve reported strong financial performance—€1.2 billion EBITDA, 69 % of capex allocated to energy transition, declining leverage and active construction on green hydrogen infrastructure—underscoring its continued transformation momentum independent of any merger (moeveglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Moeve's talks with Galp collapse?
Talks with Galp collapsed, but Moeve stated the combination was never essential and will continue its transformation independently.
What is Moeve's current business strategy?
Moeve is focused on a transformation strategy towards low-carbon businesses, under a €8 billion plan.
Who owns Moeve?
Moeve is owned by Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala and the US-based Carlyle Group.
What was Moeve called before rebranding?
Moeve was previously known as Cepsa before its 2024 rebranding.
What assets has Moeve sold since 2022?
Moeve has sold most of its oil production assets, including in Abu Dhabi and South America.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for IDG leads race for ASMPT's SMT unit valued at over $1 billion, sources say

IDG leads race for ASMPT's SMT unit valued at over $1 billion, sources say

Image for India's BPCL expects Russian crude purchases to fall in November

India's BPCL expects Russian crude purchases to fall in November

Image for Spain's industrial prices rise 18.3% year-on-year in September

Spain's industrial prices rise 18.3% year-on-year in September

Image for UK to set out path to NATO spending target in Wednesday's budget

UK to set out path to NATO spending target in Wednesday's budget

Image for UK's Man Group deepens Meiji Yasuda tie-up with $1.28 billion commitment, potential 5% stake

UK's Man Group deepens Meiji Yasuda tie-up with $1.28 billion commitment, potential 5% stake

Image for Audi CEO's appearance at Trump rally was 'deeply embarrassing', IG Metall head says

Audi CEO's appearance at Trump rally was 'deeply embarrassing', IG Metall head says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for European shares flat as investors eye earnings; energy drags
European shares flat as investors eye earnings; energy drags
Image for UK hostel operator Safestay exploring more property sales to boost liquidity, shares tumble
UK hostel operator Safestay exploring more property sales to boost liquidity, shares tumble
Image for Galp, Moeve scrap talks to combine refining, fuel retail businesses
Galp, Moeve scrap talks to combine refining, fuel retail businesses
Image for Mindful of the markets, UK's Healey is set to deliver a careful budget
Mindful of the markets, UK's Healey is set to deliver a careful budget
Image for Revolut launches personal loans in UK, taking on major banks
Revolut launches personal loans in UK, taking on major banks
Image for Down by the River Thames, a failure to build holds back Britain's growth
Down by the River Thames, a failure to build holds back Britain's growth
Image for Gap apparel supplier Gokaldas eyes doubling Europe exports share to cut US reliance
Gap apparel supplier Gokaldas eyes doubling Europe exports share to cut US reliance
Image for Currency markets subdued ahead of busy central bank week
Currency markets subdued ahead of busy central bank week
Image for Stocks trade warily in Asia, Brent off six-month top
Stocks trade warily in Asia, Brent off six-month top
Image for Oil drops from near six-month highs on hopes Iran war hostilities to ease
Oil drops from near six-month highs on hopes Iran war hostilities to ease
Image for UK commits to further £432 million to end rough sleeping
UK commits to further £432 million to end rough sleeping
Image for Employees group warns of major Swiss job losses if UBS relocates
Employees group warns of major Swiss job losses if UBS relocates
View All Finance Posts