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Bayer seeks bigger role in fast-growing Latin American biologicals market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bayer seeks bigger role in fast-growing Latin American biologicals market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Bayer Targets Rapid Growth in Latin America's Biologicals Market With 17 New Products by 2030

Bayer's Expansion Strategy in Latin America

By Roberto Samora

Introduction to Bayer's Plans

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bayer said on Wednesday it will launch 17 new biological products in Latin America by 2030, including biopesticides and crop performance enhancers, as it targets a market growing faster than the global average.

Current Product Portfolio

• Bayer currently has more than 40 such products in Latin America, home of agricultural powerhouses including Brazil and Argentina

Market Growth Rates

• While the biologicals sector is growing at an annual rate of 8% globally, growth in Latin America stands at 14% per year

Key Growth Drivers

• "The arrival of new products is our main growth driver in this market," Bayer's senior vice president of crop protection and biologicals for Latin America, Luis Offa, said in an interview

Product Launches by Country

• Of the new biological products planned, eight will be launched in Brazil - the world's largest producer of soybeans and sugarcane - where Bayer currently offers three such products

Expansion into Export Markets

• Bayer also wants to serve fruit and vegetable growers producing for export markets in Chile, Peru and Mexico, according to executives

(Reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Bayer is targeting the fast-growing Latin American biologicals market by launching 17 new products—including biopesticides and crop performance enhancers—by 2030, expanding beyond its current 40-plus offerings in the region. (grandviewresearch.com)
  • The biologicals sector is expanding globally at around 8% annually, while Latin America sees much stronger momentum—studies estimate regional growth between 12.5% and 17.3% CAGR, fueled by rising adoption and supportive regulation, particularly in Brazil and Argentina. (verifiedmarketresearch.com)
  • Bayer’s strategy emphasizes Brazil as a key launch hub—eight new products there—while also aiming to support fruit and vegetable exporters in Mexico, Chile, and Peru. This aligns with surging demand from high-value export-oriented agriculture. (news.agropages.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new biological products will Bayer launch in Latin America by 2030?
Bayer will launch 17 new biological products in Latin America by 2030, including biopesticides and crop performance enhancers.
Which countries are key targets for Bayer's new product launches?
Bayer is focusing on Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Mexico for its new biological product launches.
How does the growth rate of biologicals in Latin America compare to the global rate?
Biologicals grow at 14% annually in Latin America, compared to 8% globally.
What types of crops will Bayer's new biological products target?
The products will target soybeans, sugarcane, fruit, and vegetable crops, especially those for export markets.
How many biological products does Bayer currently offer in Latin America?
Bayer currently offers more than 40 biological products in Latin America.

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