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UK PM Burnham wants to scrap first past the post electoral system - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham wants to scrap first past the post electoral system

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Politics Elections United Kingdom

Burnham Vows Electoral System Reform with UK Labour Party Manifesto Pledge

Labour Party's Commitment to Electoral Reform

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday the Labour Party will contest the next election with a manifesto commitment to change the electoral system, after he announced he was establishing a national commission to look at reform.

Burnham’s Support for Proportional Representation

Burnham has long supported Britain ditching its first-past-the-post system, which requires a party to win at least 326 seats out of 650 to secure a majority in parliament, in favour of proportional representation.

"We will contest the next election with a manifesto commitment to change the electoral system," he told the annual Labour Party conference.

Details of the National Commission

The next election is due in 2029 and Burnham said he would invite all political parties to take part in the commission's work and seek cross-party backing for reforms.

Criticism of the Current Electoral System

Criticising the country's recent turbulent politics -- he is the seventh prime minister in 10 years -- he said the current system was divisive because it meant a party could find themselves in government with 30% of the vote or less.

"I want to underpin our plan for Britain with a new politics," he said, adding that while the changes would be difficult and not universally liked, they were needed.

Impact of Recent Local Elections

Local elections in May underlined the fracturing of Britain's traditional two-party system, with the once-dominant Labour and Conservative parties losing votes to right-wing Reform UK, the left-wing Green Party and nationalists in Scotland and Wales.

Historical Context: The 2011 Referendum

In a 2011 referendum in Britain, a proposal to bring in a preferential voting system, known as alternative vote, was rejected.

(Reporting by William James, Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAsKill, writing by Sarah Young and Sam Tabahriti; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham confirmed at the Labour conference on 29 September that Labour will contest the next general election (due 2029) with a pledge to switch to proportional representation.
  • He intends to establish a national commission to examine possible electoral reforms and is seeking cross‑party support for change, citing public frustration with a system that allows government with around 30% of the vote.
  • Broad internal and external backing exists for PR: an amendment backed by nearly 100 Labour MPs and widespread party member support favor reform, though previous reforms like the 2011 AV referendum failed to gain public acceptance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What electoral reforms did UK PM Andy Burnham propose?
Andy Burnham proposed replacing the first-past-the-post system with proportional representation and committed to it in the Labour Party's next election manifesto.
Why does Burnham want to change the current electoral system?
Burnham argues that the current system is divisive, allows governments with less than 30% of the vote, and fails to reflect the nation's fractured party landscape.
What steps is Burnham taking towards reform?
He announced the creation of a national commission to explore electoral reform and plans to invite all parties to participate for cross-party support.
Has the UK previously attempted electoral reform?
Yes, a 2011 referendum on adopting the alternative vote preferential system was held but rejected by voters.

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