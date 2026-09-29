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Germany intends to block sale of logistics firm to China's Cosco, newspaper reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany intends to block sale of logistics firm to China's Cosco, newspaper reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets logistics Mergers & Acquisitions

Germany Reportedly to Block Cosco’s Acquisition of Logistics Firm Zippel

German Government's Stance on Zippel Sale

Background of the Zippel Acquisition

Cosco's Interest in Zippel

Security Risks Cited by Authorities

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The German government intends to block the sale of logistics firm Zippel to Chinese state-owned group Cosco over security risks, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a restricted government memo that it had obtained.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has raised security concerns over Cosco’s growing strategic footprint in German hinterland logistics, warning of ‘cumulative acquisition schemes’ in its Investitionsprüfverfahren review (handelsblatt.com).
  • Although the Bundeskartellamt had already approved Cosco’s planned 80% acquisition of Zippel, the final decision rests with the German cabinet, which now intends to block the deal based on security risks (handelsblatt.com).
  • Zippel, a traditional Hamburg-based logistics operator with around 350 employees, handles container transport between northern German ports and inland regions; its sale has met political resistance, with even the company’s leadership arguing it isn’t critical infrastructure (handelsblatt.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany blocking Cosco's acquisition of Zippel?
The German government intends to block the sale due to security risks related to the state-owned Chinese buyer.
Which Chinese company was attempting to acquire Zippel?
The state-owned group Cosco from China was attempting to acquire Zippel.
How did the news about Germany's decision become public?
Handelsblatt reported the decision, citing a restricted government memo it had obtained.
Who reported on Germany's intent to block the sale?
Miranda Murray reported on the news, and Tom Hogue edited the article.

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