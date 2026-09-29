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BP appoints Ben Monaghan as M&A chief from early 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BP appoints Ben Monaghan as M&A chief from early 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Mergers and Acquisitions Energy

BP Appoints Ben Monaghan as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions in 2027

Leadership Changes and Industry Background

Ben Monaghan’s Appointment

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - BP has appointed Ben Monaghan as senior vice president for mergers and acquisitions and business development from early 2027, a BP spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Previous Leadership in BP’s Mergers and Acquisitions

Sam Skerry led BP's mergers and acquisitions business from 2022 until she succeeded Carol Howle as head of supply, trading and shipping in August. 

Ben Monaghan’s Professional Background

Experience at PJT Partners

Monaghan, a former finance chief of Kurdistan-focused Genel, is a partner at the Strategic Advisory Group at investment bank PJT Partners, where he specialised in the global energy sector and energy transactions. 

Career at JPMorgan

He also worked for 20 years at JPMorgan, leading its Europe, Middle East and Africa energy investment banking team, according to the PJT website and LinkedIn.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Stephanie Kelly. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • BP is reinforcing its in‑house M&A capabilities by appointing Monaghan, a seasoned energy banker, from PJT Partners and former CFO of Genel Energy.
  • Monaghan brings over 30 years of energy-sector experience, including a two‑decade tenure at JPMorgan leading EMEA’s energy investment bank and CFO role at Genel Energy.
  • The appointment aligns with BP’s ongoing leadership transitions, including Meg O’Neill’s CEO role effective April 1, 2026, underscoring strategic renewal at the top.
  • PJT Partners has a strong M&A pedigree advising on over US$1 trillion in deals, underscoring the depth of Monaghan’s advisory background.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has BP appointed as senior vice president for M&A?
BP has appointed Ben Monaghan as senior vice president for mergers and acquisitions and business development from early 2027.
When will Ben Monaghan start his new role at BP?
Ben Monaghan will start his role as BP's senior vice president for mergers and acquisitions and business development in early 2027.
Who previously led BP's mergers and acquisitions business?
Sam Skerry led BP's mergers and acquisitions business from 2022 until August when she moved to head supply, trading, and shipping.
What experience does Ben Monaghan have in the energy sector?
Ben Monaghan is a former finance chief at Genel, a partner at PJT Partners specializing in energy transactions, and led JPMorgan's EMEA energy investment banking team.
What roles did Sam Skerry hold at BP?
Sam Skerry led BP's M&A business before succeeding Carol Howle as head of supply, trading, and shipping.

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