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Bank of England's Taylor says case for rate hike 'not compelling' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England's Taylor says case for rate hike 'not compelling'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Bank of England's Alan Taylor: Rate Hike Not Compelling Amid Energy Prices

Alan Taylor's Perspective on Interest Rate Decisions

Energy Prices and Inflation Concerns

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The case for raising interest rates will not become compelling unless high energy prices translate into clearer signs of second-round inflation effects, Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Alan Taylor said on Tuesday.

Conditions for Further Rate Increases

"The case for further rate increases is not compelling to me unless energy prices remain high for an extended period and also generate clearer signals of a transmission into broader inflation persistence," he said in a lecture to Britain's National Institute of Social and Economic Research.

Recent Bank Rate Decision and Taylor's Stance

Taylor was part of the 6-3 majority that voted to keep Bank Rate on hold at 3.75% earlier this month and seemed further than some of his colleagues from voting for a rate rise.

Second-Round Effects and Future Outlook

In minutes of the rate decision, he wrote that he would want to see "clear evidence that second-round effects are en route" before raising interest rates, and that high energy prices alone were no guarantee of that risks would materialise.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Alan Taylor, part of the 6‑3 majority holding Bank Rate at 3.75%, stressed that further rate hikes are not warranted unless energy prices remain elevated and begin feeding into broader, persistent inflation dynamics. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • He underscored that high energy prices alone do not guarantee second‑round inflation—meaning sustained wage or price‑setting changes—and he wants to see ‘clear evidence’ of such effects before supporting a hike. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • The broader inflation outlook remains uncertain: BoE projections show energy-related inflation effects may persist but second‑round effects remain muted so far, keeping policymakers cautious amid mixed signals. (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Alan Taylor say about raising interest rates?
Alan Taylor said the case for raising rates is not compelling unless high energy prices lead to clear signs of broader inflation.
What is required for the Bank of England to consider a rate hike?
Taylor indicated a rate hike requires clear evidence of second-round inflation effects caused by persistent high energy prices.
What was the recent Bank of England rate decision?
The Bank of England voted 6-3 to keep the Bank Rate on hold at 3.75% earlier this month.
Do high energy prices alone guarantee an interest rate hike?
No, Taylor said high energy prices alone do not guarantee risks will materialise, so they are not sufficient for a rate hike.

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