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Exxon veteran Liam Mallon joins TMC board ahead of seabed mining push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exxon veteran Liam Mallon joins TMC board ahead of seabed mining push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Mining Critical Minerals

Exxon’s Liam Mallon Joins The Metals Company Board, Boosting Seabed Mining

Key Developments in The Metals Company’s Seabed Mining Initiatives

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Metals Company said on Tuesday it has appointed former ExxonMobil upstream chief Liam Mallon to its board as the company advances plans to begin commercial recovery of polymetallic nodules in international waters under a U.S. seabed mining framework.

Appointment of Liam Mallon

Here are a few details

Strategic Board Addition

• The move comes as the Trump administration signaled it is nearing approval for permits to mine the deep sea, part of a broader push to boost U.S. access to the critical minerals used across much of the country's economy.

Regulatory Milestones

• The miner in 2025 had asked the Trump administration to approve its plans to mine the international seabed, making it the first such company to seek the government's permission to operate outside U.S. territorial waters.

Mallon’s Role and Board Changes

• Mallon, who retired last year after a 35-year career at Exxon, will also chair TMC's Sustainability and Innovation Committee.

• The company also said board member Brendan May would step down after two years on the board.

Exxon’s Broader Critical Minerals Strategy

Investments in Lithium and Critical Minerals

• Exxon along with peers Occidental Petroleum and Equinor are increasingly investing in lithium projects.

Lithium Production Initiatives

• Exxon is developing lithium production from brine resources in Arkansas to supply the electric vehicle battery market as part of its broader push into critical minerals.

(Reporting by Katha Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Liam Mallon, ExxonMobil’s upstream chief since 2022, retired effective Feb 1 2025 after a 34‑year global career before joining TMC’s board and chairing its Sustainability & Innovation Committee (corporate.exxonmobil.com).
  • The Metals Company’s subsidiary TMC USA is advancing a consolidated NOAA application for an exploration license and commercial recovery permit under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act, now at the certification stage (sec.gov).
  • The move comes as the Trump administration is signaling it may issue deep‑sea mining permits within months, emphasizing U.S. critical minerals access for economic and strategic needs (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Liam Mallon and what is his new role?
Liam Mallon, former ExxonMobil upstream chief, has joined The Metals Company's board and will chair its Sustainability and Innovation Committee.
What mining plans is The Metals Company advancing?
The Metals Company is advancing plans to commercially recover polymetallic nodules in international waters under a U.S. seabed mining framework.
Which minerals are targeted by seabed mining?
Seabed mining targets polymetallic nodules that contain critical minerals used across various sectors of the U.S. economy.
What is Exxon's involvement in critical minerals?
Exxon is investing in lithium projects, including lithium production from brine resources in Arkansas, to support the electric vehicle battery market.
Who recently stepped down from The Metals Company board?
Board member Brendan May stepped down after two years on The Metals Company's board.

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