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Anthropic's IPO prospectus sharpens focus on AI valuations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anthropic's IPO prospectus sharpens focus on AI valuations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Anthropic's IPO Prospectus Sharpens Focus on AI Valuations and Market Reactions

Anthropic’s IPO: Analyst Reactions and Market Impact

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Anthropic is betting that AI will reshape the global economy more profoundly than industrialization, electricity and the internet, according to its IPO prospectus seen by Reuters.

The AI lab, which could be valued at more than $2 trillion in its IPO, plans to spend $518 billion on cloud computing and infrastructure obligations in the coming years, according to the prospectus.

European tech shares jumped 2.4%, while U.S. chip index climbed 1.5%.

Analyst Commentary on Anthropic’s Financials

Here are some comments from analysts on Anthropic's reported financials:

SUSANNAH STREETER, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, WEALTH CLUB, LONDON

AI as a Global Economic Game Changer

"It's the vision and the projections to the extent to which Anthropic believes AI will be a game changer for economies around the world that seem to have lifted demand for European tech stocks."

Investor Appetite Despite High Spending

"There still will be niggles of concern among some about the huge sums that are projected to be spent even though it is making a loss. But that hasn't caused a flutter of general fear because, overall, there still seems to be a pretty hefty appetite for AI focused investments."

MICHAEL FIELD, CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST, MORNINGSTAR, AMSTERDAM

Business Acceleration and Revenue Growth

"If anything, the acceleration of the business is the biggest part of this release. Growing a big business can be difficult, but the prospectus stating that revenue grew by 12 fold in 2025 is truly remarkable."

Valuation and Investor Confidence

"Obviously a $2 trillion valuation sounds outlandish, but when you break it down to a multiple of sales, likely to be around 18-20x, it sounds much more reasonable than the recent SpaceX IPO."

"The losses certainly are a concern. Particularly given the growth rate and the size relative to current revenues. It's unlikely to deter investors, however, with the spend story having been digested for some time now."

"The key takeaway for investors is the confidence in the business and the AI strategy. Yes spend is high and growing, but management obviously feel the growth rate inherent in demand is sufficiently attractive to keep spending, hence why they are coming to market and demanding a top-dollar valuation."

DAN COATSWORTH, HEAD OF MARKETS, AJ BELL, LONDON

Revenue Growth and Market Attention

"Massive spending would normally have investors running for the hills, but what's capturing the market's attention is Anthropic's stellar revenue growth, up 12-fold in 2025. Admittedly, AI is moving at such a rapid pace that last year’s sales achievements relate to technology that is already outdated."

Client Concentration Risks

"However, nearly one quarter of last year's revenue reportedly came from two customers, implying concentration risks. Investors will be hoping that it broadens its client base quickly."

KATHLEEN BROOKS, RESEARCH DIRECTOR, XTB PLATFORM, LONDON

Capex Cycle and Sector Impact

"This is positive for the AI trade, since it is fuelled by continued elevated levels of capex spend. The fact that Anthropic is planning on spending big on capex means that the capex cycle is not over yet. This is good news for semiconductor and AI infrastructure companies. I believe that if Anthropic had signalled a lower level of spending, this could have caused a wobble in the AI trade, since it would lead to fears about the sustainability of the AI trade as we move into Q4."

NEWTON JONES, WEALTH MANAGER, ZIZMER-JONES PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP AT STEWARD PARTNERS, WINTER PARK, FLORIDA

Valuation Concerns and Investor Optimism

"There are a lot of question marks around these valuations. It's hard for me to get my arms around companies that are losing billions of dollars, require massive capital expenditure and are looking at equity values of more than $2 trillion."

"When you have this much money being thrown at a sector, it is driving valuations based on optimism and on what could go right. The annual recurring revenue opportunity investors see in the future is what's underpinning these valuations."

(Reporting by Sudeshna Ghoshal, Avinash P, Darshan Kumar, Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Compiled by Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic’s revenue surged nearly 12‑fold in 2025 to approximately $4.6 billion, though it reported a $42 billion net loss driven by a $34 billion non‑cash accounting charge (marketscreener.com).
  • The company forecasts $518 billion in cloud, computing and infrastructure obligations over coming years, underscoring the capital‑intensive nature of frontier AI development (marketscreener.com).
  • At a possible IPO valuation exceeding $2 trillion—more than double its May private valuation of $965 billion—Anthropic could set a new public benchmark for AI company valuations (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Anthropic's projected valuation in its IPO?
Anthropic could be valued at more than $2 trillion according to its IPO prospectus.
How much does Anthropic plan to spend on cloud and infrastructure?
Anthropic plans to spend $518 billion on cloud computing and infrastructure obligations in the coming years.
What has driven the demand for European tech stocks following Anthropic's IPO news?
Analysts credit Anthropic's vision for AI's economic impact and hefty AI-focused investments for lifting demand.
What concerns do analysts have about Anthropic's financials?
Analysts note concerns about high spending, ongoing losses, and revenue concentration with a few clients.
How significant was Anthropic's revenue growth?
Anthropic's revenue reportedly grew twelve-fold in 2025, highlighting rapid business acceleration.

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