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EU Commission floats new safeguards as bloc considers expansion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU Commission floats new safeguards as bloc considers expansion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance EU Policy European Expansion

EU Commission Considers Safeguards for Expansion to Protect Bloc Integrity

By Lili Bayer

EU Expansion: Proposed Safeguards and Implications

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission is pitching measures to protect the EU from any efforts by future members to weaken democratic structures and prevent them vetoing decisions, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

As Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Moldova make progress on their European Union accession bids, the bloc is examining the implications of expansion and whether to change its rules for new members.

Commission's Rationale for Enlargement Safeguards

"Enlargement strengthens Europe," the Commission wrote in a draft document on preparing for a bigger EU. "A larger membership also places greater demands on decision-making, administration, enforcement, infrastructure and financing."

The draft, which could still be changed, is part of a package the Commission is expected to present next week.

Concerns from Existing Member States

EU governments have signalled that they want to minimise the risks from any democratic backsliding and foreign policy shifts by new members following the bloc’s difficulties with Hungary under Viktor Orban, voted out in April after 16 years in charge.

Some governments are also seeking to shield businesses and citizens in existing member states from any abrupt shifts as a result of enlargement.

Proposed Tools and Safeguard Clauses

The Commission is considering proposing new tools, including a “temporary political commitment” where a new member would make a declaration that, for a limited period, it would not oppose consensus decisions.

It is considering a safeguard clause that, for a period after accession, would allow existing member states to suspend a new member's rights, including voting rights, with a “qualified majority” of 15 ⁠of ​the 27 members, ​representing 65% of the bloc's population.

New accession treaties could include time-limited safeguards in areas such as free movement of workers and agriculture, the Commission document said.

Decision-Making and Qualified-Majority Voting

The Commission also reiterated its call for member states to make decision-making in the EU easier by allowing qualified-majority votes on issues such as sanctions - an area where Hungary often made use of its veto.

The Commission, the EU executive, added the rider that “greater use of qualified-majority voting should be accompanied by appropriate safety measures for essential national interests”.

Gradual Integration of Future Members

The document also calls for a more systematic approach to gradual integration of future members into EU programs before they formally join, notably in areas such as defence, energy and transport.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Andrew Gray and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The Commission seeks to secure democratic integrity by requiring future accession treaties to include stronger safeguards against backsliding on rule of law commitments (euronews.com).
  • Proposed tools include a ‘temporary political commitment’ to forego blocking consensus decisions and a safeguard clause enabling suspension of new members’ rights, such as voting, by qualified majority (15 of 27 states, 65% population) (internazionale.it).
  • EU is also exploring pre-accession integration into EU policies—defence, energy, transport—and expanding qualified‑majority voting in critical areas like sanctions, with built‑in protections for national interests (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new safeguards is the EU Commission proposing for expansion?
The EU Commission is proposing protections such as temporary commitments by new members, suspension clauses for voting rights, and time-limited safeguards in areas like free movement and agriculture.
Why is the EU considering changes to its accession rules?
The EU is evaluating rule changes to minimize risks of democratic backsliding or foreign policy shifts from future members, following issues experienced with existing members.
Which countries are progressing towards EU membership?
Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova are making progress on their bids to join the European Union.
How would qualified-majority voting impact EU decision-making?
Qualified-majority voting could make EU decisions more efficient and reduce the ability of one country to veto collective actions, especially on issues like sanctions.
What areas might new accession treaties have safeguards in?
Time-limited safeguards may be included in accession treaties for areas such as free movement of workers and agriculture.

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