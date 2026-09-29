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French hard-left union condemns EDF CEO for meeting far-right leaders - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French hard-left union condemns EDF CEO for meeting far-right leaders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics France

French Union CGT Slams EDF CEO for Engagements with Far-Right Leaders

CGT Criticizes EDF CEO's Meetings with Far-Right Figures

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French hard-left union CGT on Tuesday condemned nuclear utility EDF's CEO Bernard Fontana for meeting with far-right leaders Marine Le Pen and Sarah Knafo.

Le Pen's Political Standing and Party Image

Le Pen is currently leading opinion polls ahead of next year's presidential election after years spent trying to shed her party's racist image and broaden its appeal.

CGT's Open Letter and Concerns

"When representatives of far-right parties... are officially received by the management of our company, this cannot be considered a neutral or innocuous act," the CGT said in an open letter to Fontana.

EDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Changing Attitudes Among French Companies

For years, French blue-chip companies largely avoided contact with Le Pen's National Rally (RN). But with opinion polls indicating it could win the election, some are now trying to better understand and influence its populist economic agenda.

Le Pen's Outreach to Business Leaders

Le Pen made inroads with business leaders in April when she hosted an informal dinner for off-the-record discussions.

Recent Developments Involving RN Leadership

Bardella's Legal Action and Media Controversy

The CGT's criticism came a day after the RN's second in command, Jordan Bardella, said he had filed a defamation lawsuit against investigative website Mediapart over a report alleging he made antisemitic remarks in private messages more than a decade ago.

Impact on Election Campaign

Bardella said the story was an effort to "destabilise" campaigning ahead of the election.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The CGT denounces the meeting as “inacceptable, indécent, très inquiétant,” invoking EDF’s origins in anti‑fascist resistance (cgt-edf-recherche.fr)
  • Corporate normalization of far‑right actors is accelerating ahead of the 2027 election, with business figures like Bernard Arnault and Patrick Pouyanné engaging with RN (lemonde.fr)
  • The CGT’s protest contrasts with parts of the French business elite who are seeking dialogue with the RN to influence its economic agenda (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the CGT union condemn EDF's CEO?
The CGT condemned EDF CEO Bernard Fontana for meeting with far-right leaders, seeing it as a non-neutral act amid political tensions.
Who did EDF CEO Bernard Fontana meet with?
Bernard Fontana met with far-right leaders Marine Le Pen and Sarah Knafo.
What is the significance of Marine Le Pen in this context?
Marine Le Pen is leading polls for the upcoming French presidential election and is working to broaden her party's appeal.
How have French companies historically interacted with Marine Le Pen's party?
French blue-chip companies have largely avoided contact with Le Pen's National Rally until recent opinion polls showed it could win the election.
Did EDF respond to the CGT's statement?
EDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the CGT's condemnation.

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