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European telcos may get more time to phase out high-risk suppliers under EU proposal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European telcos may get more time to phase out high-risk suppliers under EU proposal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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European Telcos Could Receive Extension to Replace High-Risk Suppliers

EU Proposal on Phasing Out High-Risk Telecom Suppliers

By Foo Yun Chee

Background and Commission Proposal

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Europe's mobile telecoms ​operators could get more time to phase out equipment from suppliers deemed high risk, according to a proposal by EU governments seen by Reuters, after the sector complained replacement could reach €40 billion ($45 billion).

The European Commission proposed in January that components and equipment from high-risk suppliers be phased out from critical sectors as part of its overhaul of the EU Cybersecurity Act, a move that would mainly affect Huawei and other Chinese technology companies.

Proposed Timeline and Security Concerns

It suggested a 36-month phase-out period for mobile operators. Europe has tightened scrutiny of Chinese technology following cyber and ransomware attacks and amid growing concerns about foreign espionage.

Changes by EU Governments

But EU governments removed the deadline from the Commission's proposal, according to a document dated September 22 seen by Reuters.

Criteria for Phase-Out Period

Instead, they said the phase-out period should depend on factors including the level of risk identified, product and infrastructure lifecycles, equipment replacement cycles, interoperability requirements and the availability of suitable alternatives.

Huawei's Response

Huawei denies its equipment poses a security risk.

Next Steps in Legislation

EU countries must now negotiate the Commission's proposal and any amendments with EU lawmakers before the revised Cybersecurity Act can become law.

Impact on Major European Markets

According to a February research note by Strand Consult, the largest share of equipment due to be replaced over the next five years is in Germany, Italy and Spain, with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone heavily reliant on Huawei equipment in some markets.

Industry Concerns Over Costs

In a joint letter earlier this month, Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Timotheus Höttges and 16 industry peers said replacement costs of up to €40 billion risk draining capital needed for fibre, 5G and 6G investments.

($1 = 0.8826 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Originally, the European Commission proposed a uniform 36‑month phase‑out period for mobile operators, but governments now favor flexible timing tailored to specific conditions. (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • Strand Consult analysis shows over 55% of equipment needing replacement is concentrated in Germany, Italy and Spain—chiefly operated by Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica—estimating replacement costs in Germany at €2.5 billion. (strandconsult.dk)
  • EU’s technical and legal framework (Cybersecurity Act 2) allows transition periods not exceeding 36 months, but also empowers adjusting timing based on risks, lifecycles, interoperability and alternative availability. (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU proposing regarding high-risk telecom suppliers?
The EU is considering offering more time for telecom operators to phase out equipment from high-risk suppliers, removing a strict deadline from its proposal.
Which companies are most affected by the EU's proposal?
The proposal mainly impacts companies using equipment from Huawei and other Chinese technology firms.
Why are European mobile operators concerned about the phase-out?
Operators cited costs of up to €40 billion for replacing high-risk equipment, potentially impacting investments in fibre, 5G, and 6G.
What factors will now determine the phase-out timeline?
The timeline will depend on risk levels, product and infrastructure lifecycles, equipment replacement cycles, interoperability, and alternative options.
What is the next step for the EU Cybersecurity Act?
EU countries and lawmakers must negotiate the proposal and amendments before the Cybersecurity Act revision becomes law.

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