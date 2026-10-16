A company can replace an employee's job title before it replaces the knowledge that made the role effective. The missing knowledge may be the reason a customer contract contains an unusual condition, the warning sign that precedes a processing failure or the sequence needed to recover an old system.

A company can replace an employee's job title before it replaces the knowledge that made the role effective. The missing knowledge may be the reason a customer contract contains an unusual condition, the warning sign that precedes a processing failure or the sequence needed to recover an old system.

These details rarely appear together in a formal job description. They accumulate through repeated decisions and conversations. When a colleague retires, changes teams or leaves unexpectedly, an organisation may discover that its documented process explains the normal case while the departed employee understood the exceptions.

For business leaders, preserving that understanding is a continuity issue. It affects how quickly another person can work safely, how much time managers spend resolving uncertainty and whether a service remains reliable during change. The answer is not to record everything. It is to identify which knowledge matters and demonstrate that someone else can use it.

Knowledge loss begins before departure

The OECD's 2024 publication on knowledge transfer between generations distinguishes readily documented information from experience that is harder to articulate. It considers methods including mentoring, job shadowing and shared learning. These approaches offer options, rather than a universal programme that every employer should reproduce.

The risk is not restricted to retirement. A promotion can remove an experienced operator from daily work. A reorganisation can separate a decision from the people who remember its rationale. A supplier change can leave the business with a technically complete archive but no accessible explanation of an important configuration.

This suggests a broader way to think about handovers. The relevant event is any change that weakens access to a capability. Waiting for a resignation notice compresses the work into a period when the departing employee is already closing tasks and the replacement may not yet be available.

An organisation can instead treat significant project changes, role transitions and recurring service reviews as opportunities to examine where knowledge is concentrated. That approach does not eliminate unexpected departures, but it reduces reliance on an orderly notice period.

Identify dependency through real work

A useful assessment starts with the activities the business must continue. Managers can ask what would become difficult if a particular person were unavailable for two weeks. The answer often differs from what an organisation chart suggests.

An illustrative finance team might have several qualified accountants but only one colleague who understands a recurring mismatch between two legacy reports. The dependency concerns a specific reconciliation, not the entire accounting function. That precision makes a practical response possible.

Teams should distinguish knowledge from formal authority. Someone may understand a process without having permission to approve it. Another person may have the authority but lack the experience to recognise an exception. A continuity arrangement needs both, with the appropriate separation of responsibilities maintained.

Priority should follow consequences. Knowledge supporting payroll, customer obligations or essential operations may deserve earlier attention than an infrequently used administrative preference. The assessment should also consider how long it would take to reconstruct the answer from records or external expertise.

Retention and transfer belong together

The OECD's Retaining Talent at All Ages report examines job quality, training and other conditions that support retention. It places knowledge continuity within a wider workforce challenge. Documentation alone cannot compensate for a working environment that repeatedly loses experienced employees.

The management implication is to give knowledge-sharing a place in the work itself. An employee asked to document complex procedures while meeting an unchanged delivery target may have little capacity to do either well. Protected time and visible recognition make the expectation more credible.

Care is also needed around age. Experience, technical fluency and willingness to teach do not follow a simple generational pattern. Employers should identify relevant expertise in individuals and teams, rather than assuming that older staff provide business knowledge while younger colleagues provide digital skills.

Sharing should support the contributor's development too. An experienced specialist may welcome time to improve a process once routine queries are better distributed. A newer colleague may bring questions that reveal an obsolete assumption. The objective is mutual capability, rather than treating one person as a resource to be extracted before departure.

Capture decisions as well as procedures

A procedure explains what to do. A useful knowledge record can also explain why a choice was made, what alternatives were considered and what would cause the decision to change. That context helps a successor avoid repeating an earlier investigation or preserving a workaround after its justification has disappeared.

NASA's working-group report on knowledge continuity during employee transitions offers a public example of treating capture and transfer as a structured organisational responsibility. NASA's mission environment differs from commercial banking, but the report provides a relevant reference point for planning employee transitions.

For an illustrative service operation, a short record might explain an exception, identify its owner and link to the authoritative policy. It should distinguish the current approved process from an employee's suggested improvement. Otherwise a useful interview can accidentally become an unofficial instruction manual.

The format should follow use. A short demonstration can explain an unfamiliar screen more efficiently than a lengthy description. A decision note may be easier to update than a video when rules change frequently. Searchability, accessibility and revision effort matter more than producing the largest archive.

Transfer must include practice

A recipient's acknowledgement that a handover document has been read is weak evidence that the knowledge has transferred. Stronger evidence comes from completing an appropriate task, identifying an exception and explaining when to seek help.

Teams can build this into normal work. A colleague performs a routine process while the experienced employee observes. They then discuss a variation that changes the decision. This can reveal missing context without requiring a complicated training programme.

Where live practice would expose customers or operations to risk, a simulation or sanitised example may be more appropriate. Permissions should remain proportionate. Cross-training does not require giving every employee unrestricted access to every system.

Practice also reveals weaknesses in the material. If several recipients cannot find the same answer, the issue may be navigation or wording rather than individual capability. That feedback should improve the record before a departure makes clarification harder.

Lessons need a route back into operations

NASA's Lessons Learned system connects the description of an originating event with recommendations that can inform training, policies and procedures. Its relevance for businesses is the connection between recording an experience and changing future work.

An incident review that produces a document but leaves operating instructions untouched may have limited practical effect. The review should identify where an approved lesson belongs, who updates that location and how affected employees will learn about the change.

This is especially important when several teams maintain similar versions of a process. A local correction can coexist with an outdated central document, leaving both apparently authoritative. Establishing one approved source and a clear route for amendments is often more useful than introducing another collaboration tool.

Not every past practice deserves preservation. Some knowledge concerns a workaround for a limitation that no longer exists. Transfer should create an opportunity to question those practices, while ensuring that employees do not discard a control without understanding the risk it addresses.

Banks face a particular continuity test

The Basel Committee's principles for operational resilience address critical operations, dependencies and disruption. For banks, this provides a relevant framework for considering whether essential capability survives the absence of particular people. The principles are banking guidance, rather than a general legal requirement for all companies.

A business-continuity exercise can therefore test more than access to an alternative workplace or system. It can examine whether the available team understands how to make an unusual decision, contact the correct counterparty and document an authorised exception.

The exercise should avoid rewarding improvised heroics. If continuity depends on calling a retired employee or using an undocumented personal spreadsheet, that is a finding to address. The goal is a repeatable arrangement that operates within established controls.

External partners belong in the assessment. A firm may have internal cover while relying on one specialist at a supplier. Discussing documentation, substitute expertise and transition arrangements before a contract changes can make that dependence more visible.

AI can assist but cannot certify the answer

Search and summarisation tools may make existing material easier to navigate. However, a convincing answer assembled from outdated documents can conceal a knowledge gap. The business remains responsible for deciding which sources are authoritative and whether the answer applies to the current case.

Before introducing an AI knowledge interface, a firm should examine source ownership, access restrictions and review dates. Sensitive personnel or customer information should not become widely available simply because a new search layer can retrieve it.

The useful test is whether employees reach a supported answer more efficiently and escalate uncertainty appropriately. An apparent reduction in questions is ambiguous: staff may be better informed, or they may have stopped asking when the system sounds confident.

Measure capability rather than document volume

Useful measures include whether essential tasks have trained cover, how long a successor takes to complete a representative activity and whether repeat incidents reflect a lesson that failed to reach the right team. None is a complete measure on its own.

Managers should also review the cost of maintaining knowledge. A concise record used regularly may justify more attention than hundreds of pages nobody trusts. Material that no longer supports a live process can be archived under the organisation's retention rules.

Institutional knowledge becomes a business asset when it remains available in action. That requires people who can explain it, records that preserve the relevant context and colleagues who have practised using it. A well-managed transition leaves the organisation with more than a filled vacancy: it leaves a capability that can continue to develop.

References

OECD — Facilitating knowledge transfer between generations — 2024

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/topics/policy-issues/ageing-and-employment/Facilitating-knowledge-transfer-between-generations.pdf

OECD — Retaining Talent at All Ages — 2023

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/retaining-talent-at-all-ages_00dbdd06-en.html

NASA — Ensuring Knowledge Continuity during Employee Transitions — 2021

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20210026226

NASA — Lessons Learned

https://www.nasa.gov/nasa-lessons-learned/

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — Principles for operational resilience — 2021

https://www.bis.org/publications/202103-guidelines-principles-operational-resilience

Advertisement