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Ryanair hopes Boeing MAX 10 certification delay will be short, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ryanair hopes Boeing MAX 10 certification delay will be short, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Ryanair Anticipates Brief Boeing MAX 10 Delay, Announces Growth in Poland

Ryanair's Fleet Expansion and Market Outlook

Boeing MAX 10 Certification Delay

WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday that he hoped an announced delay in certification of Boeing MAX 10 planes would be "a matter of days, not weeks or months". "We still expect to receive the first 15 MAX 10 aircraft in the spring of 2027," he said during a conference in Warsaw.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it will hold off certifying Boeing's long-delayed 737 MAX 10 until a newly disclosed software issue is resolved, the latest setback to the planemaker's efforts to bring the largest version of its best-selling jet to market.

Progress Despite Setbacks

O'Leary told Reuters that despite the latest hurdle, he was happy with the delivery of 29 Boeing aircraft over the summer and he saw "signs of real progress being made on quality and on production".

The Irish airline is Boeing's largest European customer.

Ryanair's Expansion in Poland

Increased Investment at Warsaw-Modlin Airport

RYANAIR SEES GROWTH, HIGHER AIR FARES

Ryanair said on Tuesday it would base three additional aircraft at Warsaw-Modlin airport, increasing its fleet there to nine aircraft as part of a $300 million investment aimed at supporting an expected doubling of passenger numbers.

Additional Flights and Engine Shop Consideration

The airline will also add 18 flights from Warsaw's Modlin and Chopin airports during the winter season.

The company also said it was considering Poland as one of the locations for a new engine shop, with a decision expected by the end of the year.

Market Outlook and Challenges

O'Leary was generally optimistic about the demand for air travel, but said that jet fuel costs would push summer 2027 fares up by 15% to 20%.

"We're optimistic for the future, but there's lots of short-term challenges, most notably what will happen with (Donald) Trump and the Republicans in the midterm elections in November," he told Reuters in an interview.

"We want to see a resolution of the war in Ukraine. We want to see a resolution of the war in the Middle East. We'd like everybody to get back to peace, love and air travel."

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, writing by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • FAA delayed certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 due to a flight management computer software issue affecting VNAV, with approval expected once resolved—FAA said it could be short-lived. (airdatanews.com)
  • Ryanair remains on track to receive first MAX 10 deliveries in spring 2027, aligning with its expectations for the aircraft. (investing.com)
  • This year, Ryanair landed 29 Boeing jets over the summer and sees improvements in quality and production, while also investing in Warsaw infrastructure and forecasting a 15–20 % rise in summer 2027 fares due to fuel costs. (corporate.ryanair.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does Ryanair expect the Boeing MAX 10 certification delay to last?
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said he hoped the Boeing MAX 10 certification delay would be a matter of days, not weeks or months.
When will Ryanair receive its first Boeing MAX 10 aircraft?
Ryanair expects to receive the first 15 Boeing MAX 10 planes in the spring of 2027.
What expansion plans does Ryanair have for Warsaw airports?
Ryanair will base three additional aircraft at Warsaw-Modlin, increasing its fleet to nine, and will add 18 flights from Modlin and Chopin airports.
Why does Ryanair expect airfares to rise by summer 2027?
Ryanair expects airfares to rise 15% to 20% in summer 2027 due to increased jet fuel costs.
Is Ryanair considering further investment in Poland?
Ryanair is considering Poland as a location for a new engine shop, with a decision expected by year-end.

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