A company can have a second supplier on its approved list and still be unable to replace the first when deliveries stop. The alternative may lack available capacity, depend on the same transport route or need months to qualify a component. The distinction between a documented option and a usable alt…

A company can have a second supplier on its approved list and still be unable to replace the first when deliveries stop. The alternative may lack available capacity, depend on the same transport route or need months to qualify a component. The distinction between a documented option and a usable alternative is central to business resilience.

For managers, supplier resilience is the ability to keep essential work moving through a disruption at an acceptable cost and level of service. It does not require duplicating every purchase or holding unlimited stock. It requires understanding which dependencies matter, how long the business can tolerate their interruption and what it would take to respond. That assessment connects procurement to operations, finance, technology and customer commitments.

The objective is a commercial decision about continuity. Spending more on an alternative supplier may be justified where a small interruption would stop a valuable operation. In another category, accepting a longer recovery period may be more sensible. Treating all purchases alike can result in expensive safeguards for replaceable items while critical dependencies receive too little attention.

Identify what would stop the business

Supplier reviews often begin with annual spending. That is useful for negotiating prices, but it is an incomplete measure of operational importance. A low-cost component can halt production if there is no approved substitute. A modest software subscription may be essential to dispatching orders. Conversely, a high-spend category may have several readily available alternatives.

The first task is to connect suppliers to the activities they support. Managers should ask which customer commitments would be affected by an interruption and how quickly the effect would appear. The answer might involve lost output, delayed billing, missed delivery dates or an inability to access business records. These consequences give the procurement team a better basis for prioritising work.

A dependency should also be described precisely. Knowing the supplier’s corporate name may not reveal the factory, warehouse, specialist workforce or subcontractor on which the service depends. The required depth of investigation will vary, but a critical product deserves more attention than a routine purchase that can be replaced locally without significant delay.

Diversification should reduce the actual dependency

Buying from two suppliers does not necessarily create two independent sources of supply. They may use the same manufacturer, port or cloud platform. They may also rely on a common raw material whose availability becomes constrained at the same time. A second invoice address is therefore an unreliable measure of diversification.

The OECD Supply Chain Resilience Review provides broader context. It finds that relocating supply chains does not consistently improve resilience in its modelled scenarios and can carry substantial economic costs. This is not a prediction for an individual company. It does, however, challenge the assumption that a shorter or domestic supply chain is inherently a safer one.

For a business, the relevant comparison is between the specific options available. A nearby supplier may offer shorter transport times but have limited spare capacity. A more distant source may have stronger continuity arrangements but require longer inventory cover. The decision should examine the dependencies that change, the ones that remain and the cost of maintaining a workable alternative.

Qualification and capacity determine whether an alternative works

Some substitutes can be purchased immediately. Others require design changes, quality testing, customer approval or staff training. These steps should be included in the estimated recovery time. Ignoring them can make a backup arrangement look faster than it really is.

Consider a hypothetical manufacturer whose critical component comes from one specialist supplier. An alternative producer quotes a competitive price, but switching requires new tooling and several trial batches. The manufacturer may decide to qualify the alternative in advance and place occasional orders. That creates a continuing cost, yet it can reduce the work left to complete during a disruption.

Available capacity is equally important. An approved supplier might have little room for additional orders when several customers need help simultaneously. A contract should be examined for what it actually commits, rather than assuming that general assurances establish priority. Where reserved capacity is commercially available, managers need to compare its price with the disruption it could help avoid.

Recovery time needs to match the customer promise

The ISO description of business continuity management under ISO 22301 provides a reference for preparing for and recovering from disruption. Its relevance to supplier management lies in connecting operational dependencies to continuity requirements. Certification or a documented process does not by itself establish that a specific supplier can meet a customer’s recovery needs.

A company promising delivery within days cannot assume that a supplier recovery plan measured in weeks is adequate. It may need stock, an alternative production route or a revised customer promise. These choices should be considered together, because procurement cannot resolve a mismatch that originates in an unrealistic service commitment.

The recovery plan should distinguish the minimum service the business needs from a complete return to normal operations. It may be possible to maintain a limited product range, prioritise essential orders or temporarily reduce capacity. Deciding these priorities in advance helps avoid improvised choices that conflict with contractual obligations or unnecessarily disadvantage customers.

Inventory has benefits and a financing cost

Holding additional stock can buy time, but the cost extends beyond the purchase price. Storage, insurance, deterioration and obsolescence can all matter. Cash committed to inventory is also unavailable for other uses. A policy that improves continuity at the expense of excessive financial pressure may introduce a different vulnerability.

Inventory decisions should therefore reflect the item’s replacement time and economic characteristics. A stable component with a long lead time may justify a buffer. A product with a short shelf life or uncertain demand may require a different approach, such as smaller orders, flexible production or an agreed substitute. A uniform rule across both categories is unlikely to be efficient.

The forecast should include how stock would be replenished after an interruption. A buffer that covers several weeks of demand might still be inadequate if replenishment takes much longer. Equally, managers should recognise when apparently available stock is already allocated to customers or cannot be used in the products experiencing shortages.

Transport performance is part of supplier performance

A factory’s ability to produce goods is only one part of delivery reliability. Customs clearance, freight availability, handling and the final journey can change when materials reach the business. A supplier with reliable production may still be connected to a transport route that creates substantial uncertainty.

The World Bank’s 2023 Logistics Performance Index announcement describes an assessment of countries’ ability to move goods across borders with speed and reliability. Country-level information can provide background for sourcing decisions, but it cannot certify an individual route or delivery commitment. A company needs its own experience and route-specific evidence to assess likely delays.

Contract terms should make responsibility for transport and documentation clear. Operations teams also need a way to identify when an expected shipment has slipped and whether a substitute route is realistic. Receiving a late warning can reduce the value of an otherwise good contingency plan, especially when alternative transport requires advance booking or different paperwork.

Digital dependencies require separate attention

Supplier resilience includes services that never arrive at a warehouse. Payroll, order management, customer communications and payment processing may depend on external technology providers. Several suppliers can also share the same underlying infrastructure, creating a common point of interruption that is easy to miss in a conventional purchasing review.

NIST’s cybersecurity supply-chain risk-management publication addresses risks associated with technology products and services across their lifecycle. It supports examining how external systems are developed, acquired and maintained. This is a distinct risk area from physical stock availability, although both can affect the business’s ability to operate.

For essential digital services, a contingency plan should address access to records, data export, service restoration and the practical cost of changing provider. Keeping a copy of information is useful only if the business can read it and use it in another process. A manual fallback should also be tested at a realistic workload rather than assumed from a written description.

Supplier relationships can improve early warning

Commercial pressure can make suppliers reluctant to disclose emerging problems. If every warning leads immediately to penalties or lost business, managers may hear about a delay only when it is unavoidable. Clear expectations and an agreed escalation route can make it easier to discuss constraints while there is still time to respond.

That does not mean accepting every explanation without evidence. Important warnings need dates, affected products and a recovery estimate that can be checked. The buyer should distinguish a temporary production problem from persistent financial or operational weakness. It should also avoid demanding more confidential information than it can protect or reasonably use.

Payment behaviour belongs in this relationship. Delaying agreed payments may conserve the buyer’s cash in the short term while increasing pressure on a supplier whose continued operation matters. Where financial support or revised terms are considered, the arrangement requires proper analysis and approval. Informal promises can create confusion without resolving the underlying risk.

Test decisions under realistic conditions

The Ready.gov business-preparedness resources include continuity, communications and technology-recovery planning. They illustrate why response arrangements need to connect across departments. A purchasing plan may identify an alternative source, while finance controls the payment, operations handles qualification and sales communicates the revised delivery date.

A scenario exercise can reveal whether those responsibilities fit together. Managers might test the loss of a critical supplier during the busiest period, an interruption to a shared logistics route or the unavailability of a key system. The purpose is to identify decisions and constraints, not to prove that every possible disruption has been anticipated.

The exercise should establish who can authorise additional spending and which obligations constrain the response. It should also examine what happens when the usual decision-maker is unavailable. Recording unresolved issues creates useful follow-up work; declaring the exercise successful without addressing them creates false confidence.

Measure preparedness through usable options

Metrics should focus on whether critical activities have credible responses. A large number of approved suppliers can look reassuring while leaving the business dependent on one source for an essential component. A more useful assessment asks whether the alternative is qualified, available and able to deliver within the required period.

Other measures can include the time needed to identify an interruption, the completeness of critical supplier records and the results of recent recovery tests. These indicators require interpretation. A rapid response to one scenario does not establish readiness for every disruption, and performance can change as products, suppliers and customer commitments evolve.

The investment case should recognise uncertainty rather than promise that preparedness will always save money. Some contingency costs are incurred even when the disruption never happens. Their justification rests on the value of reducing exposure and preserving choices. Managers should revisit those costs when dependencies change or an alternative becomes easier to obtain.

Questions for business leaders

Is having two suppliers enough

Only if the second source reduces the relevant dependency and can supply the required product or service when needed. Shared facilities, limited capacity and qualification requirements can undermine an apparently diversified arrangement.

Should every critical item have extra stock

Not necessarily. Stock is one option, alongside qualified substitutes, reserved capacity and changes to the service promise. Shelf life, obsolescence and financing costs should influence the decision.

How often should a continuity plan be reviewed

Review it when important dependencies or operating requirements change, and use periodic exercises to check whether its assumptions still hold. A fixed review date should not prevent an earlier update after a significant change.

Supplier resilience becomes credible when the business can explain how essential work would continue, what the response would cost and which limits would remain. A backup contract contributes to that answer only when the alternative behind it is usable. The commercial task is to maintain options that match the company’s actual dependencies and commitments.

References

1. OECD — Supply Chain Resilience Review 2025

2. ISO — ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management Systems

3. World Bank — Logistics Performance Index 2023 Announcement

4. NIST — Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management Practices

5. Ready.gov — Ready Business Preparedness Resources

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