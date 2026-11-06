Dev Pragad's Strategy for the Post-Search Publisher

Search traffic has long been central to digital publishing. Readers find an article, visit the publisher's site, and see advertising that helps pay for the reporting. AI summaries are changing that path by answering questions before readers even have a chance to reach the original story.
According to the 2026 Reuters Institute survey, surveyed publishing executives expected search-engine referral traffic to decline by an average of 43 percent over the following three years. The figure reflects industry expectations rather than a confirmed forecast of future traffic. Newsweek CEO Dev Pragad has argued that publishers need a more dependable way to fund journalism than site traffic alone.
Newsweek is responding by developing several sources of revenue alongside its advertising business. Its efforts span direct advertising, rankings, subscriptions, events, and payments for AI access to its content.
Pillar one: build more direct advertising relationships
According to reporting published by Digiday in July 2025, Newsweek generated approximately $90 million in revenue in 2024, with a reported profit margin of 20 percent.
In 2025, Pragad said Newsweek aimed to reduce digital advertising's share of total revenue to 55 percent. According to Pragad, direct sales and private marketplace deals accounted for around 40 percent of Newsweek's digital advertising in 2025. Newsweek also acquired Adprime, a healthcare advertising platform, to strengthen its work with pharmaceutical and healthcare brands.
Pillar two: invest in original rankings and reporting
Newsweek's rankings, produced with research partners including Statista, cover fields such as healthcare and retail. They give the publication recurring editorial products that reach readers with a particular interest in those subjects.
Pragad has also emphasized investigations, expert-led interviews, proprietary research, and video journalism. A summary can repeat a finding; it cannot conduct the interviews or research behind it. For rankings in particular, clear methods and credible research are what give the results lasting value.
Pillar three: develop subscriptions around specialized coverage
Newsweek already offers print and digital magazine subscriptions. In a 2025 interview, Pragad outlined plans to test additional paid products, beginning with its healthcare coverage. Those plans included paid healthcare newsletters and different pricing models for readers and professional audiences.
Pragad expected subscriptions to grow gradually and said they were unlikely to exceed 10 percent of Newsweek's revenue by the end of the following year. The planned tests would show which products readers are willing to pay for regularly, giving the company a basis for expanding its subscription business.
Pillar four: expand events
In 2024, events and subscriptions together contributed less than one percent of Newsweek's revenue. Even so, Pragad identified events as an area the company planned to develop alongside its specialized coverage and rankings.
An event can bring readers, experts, advertisers, and sponsors together around a subject Newsweek already covers. In healthcare, for example, it could build on relationships formed through the publication's reporting, rankings, and newsletters.
Pillar five: set terms for AI access
Newsweek has been exploring ways to charge AI companies for access to its content. It uses TollBit, a service that helps publishers manage and price access by AI bots. Pragad has also said Newsweek declined licensing offers in the low seven figures because he considered the payment insufficient for the rights requested.
According to figures provided by TollBit and reported by Digiday, AI bot traffic directed to Newsweek’s TollBit paywall increased by 732 percent between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. This measures activity reaching the bot paywall, not revenue generated from AI licensing or content access. Newsweek has not disclosed what it earns through TollBit.
Per-use fees and licensing agreements give publishers ways to seek payment when AI companies access their reporting. Pragad has called for an industry effort to negotiate fair compensation for the journalism those systems use.
What connects the five pillars
Each part of Newsweek's strategy offers a way to build a more direct relationship: with an advertiser, a subscriber, an event sponsor, or a company seeking access to its content. Rankings and specialized reporting give those relationships a reason to continue.
Digital advertising accounted for most of Newsweek's revenue in 2024. The company has been developing these other businesses while continuing to earn from advertising, with the aim of supporting its journalism even when fewer readers arrive through search.