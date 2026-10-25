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Finance

Oil prices down almost $1 in early trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 25, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy

Oil Prices Drop Nearly $1 in Early Global Trading After Recent Highs

Global Oil Market Movements and Influencing Factors

Early Trading Sees Significant Price Declines

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices lost nearly $1 on Monday after the market opened, falling back from their highest in nearly six months.

U.S. and Brent Crude Futures Performance

U.S. crude futures were down 99 cents, or 0.96%, at $102.28 per barrel by 23:15 GMT. Brent crude futures were down 93 cents or 0.8% at $115.79.

Recent Price Surge Driven by Geopolitical Tensions

Prices had settled nearly $3 higher on Friday after Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia stoked energy supply concerns.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. crude dropped 99¢ (–0.96%) to $102.28/bbl; Brent slid 93¢ (–0.8%) to $115.79/bbl in early Asian trading.
  • Friday’s climb—more than $3—was driven by Houthi strikes in Saudi Arabia and a UAE oil spill, heightening supply disruption fears (au.investing.com).
  • EIA forecasts anticipate elevated prices through Q4 2026 due to Middle East supply constraints and dwindling global inventories (eia.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did U.S. crude futures fall in early trading?
U.S. crude futures fell by 99 cents, or 0.96%, to $102.28 per barrel.
What was the change in Brent crude futures prices?
Brent crude futures dropped 93 cents, or 0.8%, to $115.79 per barrel.
What previously caused oil prices to settle higher last week?
Oil prices settled nearly $3 higher on Friday due to Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia that raised supply concerns.
Why did oil prices decrease after opening?
Oil prices decreased as the market retreated from six-month highs amid easing immediate supply concerns.

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