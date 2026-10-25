GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Employees group warns of major Swiss job losses if UBS relocates, newspaper says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Employees group warns of major Swiss job losses if UBS relocates, newspaper says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Up to 12,000 Swiss UBS Jobs at Risk If Bank Relocates, Employees Group Warns

Potential Impact of Stricter Capital Rules on UBS in Switzerland

Job Loss Warnings from Swiss Bank Employees Association

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - As many as 12,000 UBS jobs in Switzerland could be at risk if tougher capital rules prompt the bank to relocate, according to the Swiss Bank Employees Association (SBPV), newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

• In a letter to lawmakers cited by the paper, the SBPV warned a relocation could cost 10,000 to 12,000 of UBS's roughly 34,000 jobs in Switzerland, on top of cuts already under way as it completes its integration of fallen rival Credit Suisse.

• Neither UBS nor the SBPV immediately replied to requests from Reuters for comment.

Swiss Parliamentary Discussions on Capital Requirements

• The warning comes as a committee in the lower house of the Swiss parliament prepares to discuss how much capital UBS should have to hold to back its foreign subsidiaries.

Upper House Proposal and UBS Response

• Last month, the upper house proposed UBS should back those units with 90% Common Equity Tier 1 capital.

• UBS has suggested that is too much and the bank's chairman has warned it would need to carefully consider its future in Switzerland if the new rules are too harsh.

Shareholder Pressure and Contingency Plans

Calls for Relocation and Strategic Options

• Some shareholders of the bank have called for UBS to leave Switzerland, and the bank has been drafting potential contingency plans including shifting its headquarters or merging with another lender, sources have told Reuters.

SBPV's Call for Compromise

Concerns Over Stricter Capital Requirements

• In its letter, the SBPV called for a "viable compromise", saying stricter capital requirements could call into question UBS remaining based in Switzerland.

Editorial Credits

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • SBPV warns up to 12,000 UBS jobs in Switzerland could be at risk if tougher capital rules force relocation (ubs.com)
  • UBS facing proposals to hold around $18–24 billion more in CET1 capital, prompting contingency planning including relocating HQ or merging (breakingviews.com)
  • Investors and UBS leaders have discussed moving HQ abroad, with options including the US or London, though government officials say exit would be costly and complex (swissinfo.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many UBS jobs in Switzerland are at risk due to potential relocation?
The Swiss Bank Employees Association warns that 10,000 to 12,000 UBS jobs in Switzerland could be at risk if the bank relocates.
Why might UBS consider relocating from Switzerland?
UBS may consider relocating if new, stricter capital rules are imposed by Swiss lawmakers, making it costly to remain based in Switzerland.
What has prompted the warning from the Swiss Bank Employees Association?
The warning followed proposals requiring UBS to back foreign subsidiaries with 90% Common Equity Tier 1 capital, which the bank deems excessive.
What actions has UBS already taken related to jobs in Switzerland?
UBS has already begun job cuts as it integrates Credit Suisse and is drafting contingency plans, including possible relocation or merger.
What solution does the Swiss Bank Employees Association propose?
The association calls for a 'viable compromise' on capital requirements to keep UBS headquartered in Switzerland.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Lindt got chocolate price hikes wrong, chairman says after CEO's ouster

Lindt got chocolate price hikes wrong, chairman says after CEO's ouster

Image for UK budget set to hand English mayors new borrowing powers, growth funding

UK budget set to hand English mayors new borrowing powers, growth funding

Image for Trump announces Audi will build $4 billion US factory in Georgia

Trump announces Audi will build $4 billion US factory in Georgia

Image for MPS investor Norges to oppose Monte dei Paschi's bids to buy Banco BPM and Banca Generali

MPS investor Norges to oppose Monte dei Paschi's bids to buy Banco BPM and Banca Generali

Image for UK's Healey to give two state-backed lenders £20 billion capital boost in budget

UK's Healey to give two state-backed lenders £20 billion capital boost in budget

Image for UK government sets out $800 million of AI security funding

UK government sets out $800 million of AI security funding

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Swiss drug developer Windward Bio files for US IPO
Swiss drug developer Windward Bio files for US IPO
Image for After previous day's slump, trading is quieter among AI shares
After previous day's slump, trading is quieter among AI shares
Image for Germany secures extra winter gas supplies as storage levels lag
Germany secures extra winter gas supplies as storage levels lag
Image for Hugo Boss set to become Frasers subsidiary as stake crosses 50%
Hugo Boss set to become Frasers subsidiary as stake crosses 50%
Image for CVC, GBL hold 74.3% of Italian drugmaker Recordati at end of takeover offer period
CVC, GBL hold 74.3% of Italian drugmaker Recordati at end of takeover offer period
Image for BP, Louisiana agree to Deepwater Horizon settlement payout, resolve coastal cases
BP, Louisiana agree to Deepwater Horizon settlement payout, resolve coastal cases
Image for US fines Air France, KLM over flights in prohibited Iraqi airspace
US fines Air France, KLM over flights in prohibited Iraqi airspace
Image for US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites 
US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites 
Image for PwC confirms cybersecurity incident involving employee learning records
PwC confirms cybersecurity incident involving employee learning records
Image for Bank of Italy calls for digital asset investments by banks despite uncertainty
Bank of Italy calls for digital asset investments by banks despite uncertainty
Image for Russian central bank keeps key rate on hold at 14%, raises 2026 inflation forecast
Russian central bank keeps key rate on hold at 14%, raises 2026 inflation forecast
Image for Exclusive-Fast-fashion group Shein agrees to pay $100 million to settle US FTC probe
Exclusive-Fast-fashion group Shein agrees to pay $100 million to settle US FTC probe
View All Finance Posts