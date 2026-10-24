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UK budget set to hand English mayors new borrowing powers, growth funding - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK budget set to hand English mayors new borrowing powers, growth funding

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 24, 2026

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UK Budget Empowers English Mayors With New Borrowing, Growth Funding

Overview of New Funding and Powers for English Mayors

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey will use next week's budget to hand mayors in England new funding and powers, including a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) borrowing facility, as part of plans to move economic decision-making out of Westminster.

Details of the Good Growth Scheme

The measures include £285 million of seed funding next year under a new "Good Growth" scheme, which the finance ministry said would let local leaders invest in their own growth priorities without seeking permission from central government.

Prime Minister's Statement

"I'm calling time on local leaders going cap in hand to Westminster. That is no way to run a country," said Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Key Points of the Budget Measures

Good Growth Funding Objectives

• The Good Growth funding is designed to reduce local leaders' reliance on fragmented bidding pots from central government

Potential Uses of the Funds

• The funds can be used for housing, regenerating high streets and improving transport links

Borrowing Facility for Local Growth Projects

• The government will work with mayors to design the £1.5 billion borrowing facility, which it said would give them access to capital to back local growth projects

Support for Strategic Authorities

• Strategic authorities will receive a further £150 million next year to build up staff and expertise as they take on bigger budgets

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7478 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Mayors in England will gain a £1.5 billion capital borrowing facility to back local growth projects.
  • A new “Good Growth” scheme will provide £285 million in seed funding next year for local priorities such as housing, transport and high‑street regeneration.
  • Mayoral strategic authorities will receive an extra £150 million next year to bolster their staffing and expertise as budget responsibilities expand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new powers will English mayors receive in the UK budget?
English mayors will get new borrowing powers and funding, including access to a £1.5 billion borrowing facility, allowing them to invest in local projects without central government approval.
What is the purpose of the Good Growth scheme?
The Good Growth scheme aims to let local leaders invest in their own growth priorities using £285 million in seed funding, reducing their reliance on fragmented funding from central government.
How can the new funding be used by local authorities?
Funds can be used for housing projects, regenerating high streets, and improving transport links, supporting a range of local economic growth initiatives.
How will mayors benefit from the £1.5 billion borrowing facility?
The facility will give mayors access to substantial capital, enabling them to back important local growth projects without seeking permission from Westminster.
What additional support will strategic authorities receive?
Strategic authorities will receive a further £150 million next year to build up necessary staff and expertise, helping them manage larger budgets and responsibilities.

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