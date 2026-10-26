GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Currency markets subdued ahead of pivotal central bank week - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Currency markets subdued ahead of pivotal central bank week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Currency Markets Steady Ahead of Major Central Bank Announcements This Week

By Jiaxing Li

Market Overview and Key Drivers

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Major currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday to begin a busy week of central bank decisions and corporate earnings, while a pullback in oil prices and Treasury yields weighed on the dollar.

Oil and Treasury Yields

Oil prices eased, with Brent crude futures down more than 1% at around $115 a barrel after hitting a six-month high last week, following a Reuters report that Qatari mediators were in Tehran on Sunday as part of an effort to de-escalate regional tensions in coordination with the US.

Meanwhile, US Treasuries largely held onto gains from a recent safe-haven rally, as elevated oil prices kept inflation worries alive and a tech-led selloff over concerns about AI spurred a rotation out of risk assets.

Yields on US 10-year notes were last down to 4.974% while those on 30-year notes were at 5.299%, hovering near one-month lows.

Expert Commentary

"For the time being, it seems to point to the US bond market being in the driving seat for broader dollar performance," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

"I think the market is sort of responding to the fall we've seen in Treasury yields and the fact that yield differentials between the US and other kind of G10 majors are compressing. I think that's taken a little bit of the heat out of the US dollar."

Major Currency Movements

The euro rose 0.16% against the greenback to $1.122, aided by relief that France was spared a Moody's downgrade despite social unrest. Sterling strengthened 0.1% to $1.3385.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of peers, was a shade weaker at 101.64.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.7030, down 0.04%, while the kiwi traded 0.06% stronger at $0.572.

The Japanese yen was largely steady and was last at 156.920 per dollar.

Central Bank Decisions in Focus

CENTRAL BANK DECISIONS IN FOCUS

Upcoming Announcements

Five major central banks will take centre stage later in the week, with the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan expected to hold rates steady. Markets are pricing in potential hikes from the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Forward Guidance and Market Expectations

"Forward guidance could matter more than the decisions themselves," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, in a note.

"The decisions themselves may be largely discounted. The real issue that could move the dial in short-term rates and by extension is how policymakers shape expectations for subsequent meetings and whether markets need to reprice the forward rates curve."

US Economic Calendar

Meanwhile, a packed US economic calendar will include an October consumer confidence report, a PCE price index, and jobless claims, which could provide additional clues on the outlook for Fed policy.

Other Markets

Gold and Cryptocurrencies

Elsewhere, gold was slightly lower; spot gold traded at $3,986.16 per ounce. [GOL/]

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 0.6% at $79,925.84, while ether was 1.1% lower at $2,317.33.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude dropped to around $110–115 per barrel on October 26, easing pressure on inflation expectations and curbing dollar strength. (qatargoldratestoday.com)
  • US 10-year Treasury yields hovered near 5.0%, pulling back from earlier highs and contributing to a softer dollar tone. (axios.com)
  • Markets brace for a flashpoint week with rate decisions from five central banks: Fed, Bank of Canada, and RBNZ on Oct 28; ECB on Oct 29; BoJ on Oct 30. Forward guidance may offer more clues than rate moves themselves. (macrosetup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are currency markets subdued this week?
Currency markets are trading in tight ranges ahead of a busy week featuring key central bank decisions and corporate earnings announcements.
How are US Treasury yields affecting the dollar?
A pullback in US Treasury yields has eased dollar strength, as yield differentials with other G10 currencies compress.
What impact did oil prices have on currency trading?
Lower oil prices weighed on the dollar and contributed to cautious sentiment in currency markets.
Which central banks have upcoming rate decisions this week?
The US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, and Reserve Bank of New Zealand are set to announce rate decisions.
How did the euro and sterling perform against the dollar?
The euro rose 0.16% to $1.122 and sterling gained 0.1% to $1.3385 against the US dollar.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Stocks trade cautiously in Asia, Brent off six-month top

Stocks trade cautiously in Asia, Brent off six-month top

Image for Oil slips from near six-months highs despite supply concerns

Oil slips from near six-months highs despite supply concerns

Image for UK commits to further £432 million to end rough sleeping

UK commits to further £432 million to end rough sleeping

Image for Employees group warns of major Swiss job losses if UBS relocates

Employees group warns of major Swiss job losses if UBS relocates

Image for Lindt got chocolate price hikes wrong, chairman says after CEO's ouster

Lindt got chocolate price hikes wrong, chairman says after CEO's ouster

Image for UK budget set to hand English mayors new borrowing powers, growth funding

UK budget set to hand English mayors new borrowing powers, growth funding

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Audi defends decision to stand by Trump on $4 billion US factory in Georgia
Audi defends decision to stand by Trump on $4 billion US factory in Georgia
Image for MPS investor Norges to oppose Monte dei Paschi's bids to buy Banco BPM and Banca Generali
MPS investor Norges to oppose Monte dei Paschi's bids to buy Banco BPM and Banca Generali
Image for UK's Healey to give two state-backed lenders £20 billion capital boost in budget
UK's Healey to give two state-backed lenders £20 billion capital boost in budget
Image for UK government sets out $800 million of AI security funding
UK government sets out $800 million of AI security funding
Image for Swiss drug developer Windward Bio files for US IPO
Swiss drug developer Windward Bio files for US IPO
Image for After previous day's slump, trading is quieter among AI shares
After previous day's slump, trading is quieter among AI shares
Image for Germany secures extra winter gas supplies as storage levels lag
Germany secures extra winter gas supplies as storage levels lag
Image for Hugo Boss set to become Frasers subsidiary as stake crosses 50%
Hugo Boss set to become Frasers subsidiary as stake crosses 50%
Image for CVC, GBL hold 74.3% of Italian drugmaker Recordati at end of takeover offer period
CVC, GBL hold 74.3% of Italian drugmaker Recordati at end of takeover offer period
Image for BP, Louisiana agree to Deepwater Horizon settlement payout, resolve coastal cases
BP, Louisiana agree to Deepwater Horizon settlement payout, resolve coastal cases
Image for US fines Air France, KLM over flights in prohibited Iraqi airspace
US fines Air France, KLM over flights in prohibited Iraqi airspace
Image for US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites 
US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites 
View All Finance Posts