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Lindt got chocolate price hikes wrong, chairman says after CEO's ouster - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lindt got chocolate price hikes wrong, chairman says after CEO's ouster

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 24, 2026

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Lindt Misjudged Chocolate Price Increases, Chairman Admits After CEO Ouster

Lindt & Sprüngli Faces Challenges After Price Hikes and CEO Departure

Market Response to Price Increases

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lindt & Sprüngli has struggled because it misjudged how consumers would respond to price increases, the chair of the Swiss chocolate maker said, days after the company ousted its CEO over concerns about its performance.

In an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, Executive Chairman Ernst Tanner said the firm, whose shares have tumbled more than 25% this year after recent outlook cuts, was largely suffering because it had misread the market in Germany.

Impact of Cocoa Prices and Consumer Reaction

"We misjudged how customers would respond to price increases. After cocoa prices reached historic highs from 2024 onwards, we wanted to pass on those additional costs. In doing so, we overestimated how much we could raise prices without hurting demand," he said. "For some consumers, our products clearly became too expensive in recent months."

Company Performance Across Regions

"Lindt & Sprüngli as a whole, however, is not in crisis," Tanner added, arguing the company's shares are now undervalued. "In the Americas and the Far East, we'll achieve our growth targets of 6% to 8% this year as well."

Leadership and Future Strategy

Tanner's Continued Role

Tanner, 80, who was CEO from 1993 to 2016 and has been chairman for over three decades, rejected the suggestion that he should stand down, saying he had important work to do to get Lindt back on track.

"Once that's been achieved, I look forward to turning to the next phase of my life," he said.

Measures to Restore Growth

Price Adjustments and Sales Strategy

Tanner said the company had already cut some prices as it seeks to lift sales volumes, and would have more scope to do so once cocoa prices returned to more normal levels.

Job Security and Cost Management

He said there would not be group-wide job cuts and that the firm wanted to keep growing.

Still, he said thrift was required and that bonuses would be affected in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region as targets had been missed.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Lindt overestimated consumers’ willingness to absorb price increases amid record cocoa costs, hurting demand in Germany, Switzerland, Austria.
  • CEO Adalbert Lechner was recently ousted after weak European performance and two downward revisions to 2026 sales guidance.
  • The company expects 6%–8% growth in the Americas and Far East, plans targeted price cuts, and sees its stock as undervalued as cocoa prices normalize.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Lindt & Sprüngli oust their CEO?
Lindt & Sprüngli ousted their CEO due to concerns over company performance after misjudging how consumers would respond to chocolate price hikes.
How did Lindt misjudge the chocolate market?
Lindt raised prices more than consumers were willing to pay, especially in Germany, causing demand to fall and shares to drop.
Are Lindt's current financial problems global?
No, the main challenges are in Germany, while the Americas and Far East regions are still meeting growth targets.
Does Lindt plan to cut jobs group-wide?
No, Lindt's chairman said there would not be group-wide job cuts, but bonuses in some regions would be affected due to missed targets.
Will Lindt reduce chocolate prices?
Lindt has already cut some prices and may do so further as cocoa prices normalize, aiming to lift sales volumes.

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