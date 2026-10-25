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UK commits to further £432 million to end rough sleeping - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK commits to further £432 million to end rough sleeping

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Government Policy

UK Increases Funding to £432 Million to End Rough Sleeping by 2029

Government Commitment and Funding Details

Doubling Efforts to End Rough Sleeping

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Sunday it would almost double its funding for efforts to end rough sleeping and give homeless people a way to get off the streets in the winter months.

Details of the £432 Million Plan

Accommodation and Support Initiatives

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and finance minister John Healey said they would commit a further £432 million ($577.7 million) of funding for the plan, which offers accommodation and support, to run until the scheduled end of parliament in 2029.

Prime Minister's Commitment

Burnham said on his first day in Downing Street in July that he wanted to end rough sleeping. He was due to meeting local leaders, businesses and charities on Monday to discuss the plan.

Upcoming Financial Announcements

Budget Plan

Healey is scheduled to announce his first budget plan on Wednesday.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7478 pounds)

(Writing by William SchombergEditing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • This new £432 million boosts total rough‑sleeping funding to over £874 million over three years, as part of a broader £4 billion homelessness initiative. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • The programme aims to offer everyone sleeping rough a ‘route off the street’ before Christmas 2026, and deliver capital‑funded settled accommodation with wrap‑around support through 2027‑2029. (gov.uk)
  • Burnham’s pledge, made in July 2026, emphasizes a preventative, success‑focused approach, mirroring the ‘Everyone In’ pandemic-era model; current assessments say it’s too early to judge outcomes. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much additional funding has the UK pledged to end rough sleeping?
The UK government has pledged a further £432 million to support efforts to end rough sleeping.
Who announced the new funding for tackling homelessness in the UK?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham and finance minister John Healey announced the additional funding.
Until when will the new UK homelessness funding run?
The funding will run until the scheduled end of parliament in 2029.
What is the purpose of the new government plan for rough sleeping?
The plan aims to provide accommodation and support to help homeless people get off the streets, especially in the winter.

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