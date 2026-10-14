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Switzerland, Norway, Vietnam to sign free trade deal on Sunday, officials say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Switzerland, Norway, Vietnam to sign free trade deal on Sunday, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Switzerland, Norway, and Vietnam to Sign EFTA Free Trade Deal This Sunday

Overview of the EFTA-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement

HANOI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Vietnam are set to sign a free trade deal on Sunday, officials said this week, after long-stalled talks were relaunched last year amid global tensions over US tariffs.

Background and Negotiation Timeline

Vietnam and the EFTA bloc, which includes Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, concluded negotiations in July after years of talks which were first launched in 2012. In September, Vietnam said it detained three activists on suspicion of terrorism - including a Norwegian national - which did not affect the previously planned signing. Human rights groups said the people had been abducted in Cambodia.

Signing Ceremony Details

The deal will be signed in Hanoi on Sunday in the presence of Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin, a spokesperson for his ministry said on Wednesday. Parmelin, who also holds Switzerland's rotating presidency, is currently on a visit to Asia. Two officials in Hanoi confirmed that the signing would occur on Sunday.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

In July, the EFTA said the ​accord would cover rules of ⁠origin, investment, intellectual property rights and competition, ​trade remedies and government procurement. Officials in Hanoi had earlier said the deal would have been signed in October, with the precise date determined by the leaders' agendas.

Diplomatic and Human Rights Context

Vietnam's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Norway's foreign ministry did not answer a question about the impact that the detention of Norwegian citizen Nguyen Duc Thuan might have on the deal. A spokesperson said, however, that the ministry had asked Vietnam to grant consular access.

Details on the Detained Activists

In late September, Vietnamese authorities said Thuan was detained on terrorism charges together with Australian citizen Ho Pham Hiep Huy and Vietnamese national Thai Cong Truong Son. 

The ministry of public security said the three men had been arrested on September 18 while trying to illegally cross from Cambodia into Vietnam.

It said the men are members of Viet Tan, a US-based pro-democracy group that Vietnam's Communist government has designated as a terrorist organisation.

International Reactions

Viet Tan said the men had been abducted in Cambodia. Cambodia's Ministry of Interior said Cambodian authorities did not arrest the activists and had no records of them departing from the country. 

On Wednesday, the US-based, non-governmental group Human Rights Watch called for the immediate release of the three activists "who went missing in Cambodia." 

Earlier in October, dozens of international human rights organisations condemned "the abduction" in Cambodia of the three activists and their detention in Vietnam.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Francesco Guarascio in Hanoi, Dave Graham in Zurich, Chantha Lach in Phnom Penh; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • EFTA–Vietnam FTA negotiations, relaunched in September 2025, culminated in a comprehensive agreement covering goods, services, IPR, investment, government procurement, sustainable development, and more, concluded on 2 July 2026 (efta.int).
  • The signing in Hanoi this Sunday will be attended by Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin, reflecting Switzerland’s EFTA presidency, with confirmations from Viet Nam officials (en.baochinhphu.vn).
  • Detention of three activists—including a Norwegian national—in an alleged cross-border incident with Cambodia has raised international human rights concerns, though EFTA asserts the signing is unaffected (hrw.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What countries are involved in the new free trade deal with Vietnam?
Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, as part of the EFTA, are signing a free trade deal with Vietnam.
When and where will the free trade agreement be signed?
The agreement will be signed on Sunday in Hanoi, Vietnam.
What issues does the EFTA-Vietnam trade deal cover?
The deal covers rules of origin, investment, intellectual property rights, competition, trade remedies, and government procurement.
Did the detention of activists impact the deal signing?
No, the detention of activists, including a Norwegian national, did not affect the planned signing of the agreement.
Who will be representing Switzerland at the signing?
Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin will attend the signing in Hanoi.

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