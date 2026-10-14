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US floats fees for Spanish ships, caps on olive oil imports over port dispute - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US floats fees for Spanish ships, caps on olive oil imports over port dispute

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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US Proposes Fees on Spanish Ships and Caps Olive Oil Imports in Port Access Dispute

US Federal Maritime Commission's Proposed Measures Against Spain

Background of the Dispute

MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The US Federal Maritime Commission on Wednesday proposed imposing a $200,000 fee on Spanish-flagged ships calling at US ports and restricting Spanish imports including its biggest seller, olive oil.

The commission said that Spain created unfavourable conditions for US shipping by denying access to three US vessels in 2024 that Spanish officials said were carrying cargos related to Israel's war in Gaza.

Scope of the Proposed Measures

The proposed measures would also cover imports including cosmetics, oils and ceramics, three of Spain's biggest exports to the US, according to a notice published by the agency on Wednesday.

The measures are not yet in force and are subject to a 60-day public comment period. 

Historical Context and Political Implications

Origins of the Investigation

Though the investigation was initiated under former US President Joe Biden, the proposals represent the first concrete plan for trade measures against Spain since US President Donald Trump first threatened to sever trade ties with Spain last year over its spending commitments to NATO and its stance on the Israeli campaign in Gaza and the US-led Iran war.

Findings of the Federal Maritime Commission

After investigating reports of restrictive port practices by Spain, the Federal Maritime Commission determined that Spain "has created unfavourable shipping conditions against US-flagged vessels." 

Details of the Port Access Issue

The dispute stems from Spain's refusal to allow three US vessels carrying cargo bound for or from Israel to dock at Spanish ports. Spain said that it was complying with Spanish, European Union and international laws governing defence and dual-use goods.

Spain's Response and Next Steps

Spanish Government's Position

Spain's government said on Wednesday it was analysing the Federal Maritime Commission's conclusions and the possible implications of the proposed measures, and will "defend its interests and those of its companies, in coordination with the European Commission and the member states."

The government said it remained committed to a strong economic and trade relationship with the US.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Will Dunham)

Key Takeaways

  • The FMC investigation began in December 2024 after Spain barred at least three U.S.‑flagged Maritime Security Program vessels from docking, citing EU compliance (fmc.gov).
  • The proposed $200,000 fee per voyage targets Spanish‑flagged ships and import restrictions include cosmetics, oils, ceramics, sugar and confectionery (elpais.com).
  • The measures are not yet in force—public comment is open for 60 days and Spain may request a hearing while coordinating with the European Commission (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US considering fees for Spanish ships?
The US Federal Maritime Commission proposed fees because Spain denied port access to three US vessels in 2024, citing concerns over cargos related to Israel's war in Gaza.
Which Spanish imports may be restricted by the US?
The proposed US measures include restrictions on olive oil, cosmetics, oils, and ceramics, which are major Spanish exports to the US.
Are the proposed trade measures against Spain in effect?
No, the measures are not yet in force and are subject to a 60-day public comment period.
What is the main reason behind the US-Spain port dispute?
The dispute arose after Spain refused docking access for three US ships, claiming compliance with national, EU, and international laws on defence and dual-use goods.
How has the Spanish government responded to the US proposals?
Spain is analyzing the US commission's conclusions and may coordinate its response with the European Commission and EU member states.

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