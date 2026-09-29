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Berlin expects UniCredit commitments on Commerzbank, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berlin expects UniCredit commitments on Commerzbank, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions

Berlin Anticipates UniCredit Commitments on Commerzbank Ownership and Jobs

UniCredit’s Bid for Commerzbank: Government Expectations and Negotiations

Berlin’s Stance on UniCredit’s Takeover

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Berlin expects UniCredit to make clear commitments on jobs and Germany as a business location, government sources said on Tuesday, as the Italian lender moves closer to taking control of Commerzbank.

The German government, which owns 13.3% of Commerzbank, is seeking to protect the lender's role as a key financier of the country's small and medium-sized businesses as UniCredit pursues its bid for the bank.

UniCredit’s Progress and Shareholder Control

UniCredit has already secured nearly half of Commerzbank's share capital, a threshold that would give it effective control of shareholder resolutions once it secures supervisory clearance to own the shares.

Key Demands and Discussions

Meeting Between German Finance Minister and UniCredit CEO

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel met in September to discuss the takeover plans, with both calling the meeting constructive.

Government’s Core Requirements

Klingbeil's demands included keeping Commerzbank listed, maintaining its headquarters in Frankfurt and preserving its role in financing German mid-sized companies at home and abroad.

Commerzbank should also retain the capital base needed to support that role, while key decisions should continue to be made in Germany, the sources said.

Expectations for UniCredit’s Commitments

"We now expect UniCredit's CEO to make these commitments promptly," one of the sources said. "If UniCredit makes these commitments following constructive discussions, this would address the core concerns of the German government."

That would provide a good basis for resolving the remaining issues through cooperation among all relevant parties and in line with Commerzbank's governance arrangements, the sources added.

UniCredit’s Response and Future Outlook

"We welcome the dialogue that is taking place with the government and continue to be optimistic about the outcome," a spokesperson for UniCredit said.

"Given the nature of these discussions, we believe it is not our place to discuss such conversations externally while they are ongoing, and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment publicly on the details until they have been concluded and any outcomes finalised."

Potential Changes to Commerzbank’s Supervisory Board

Earlier on Tuesday, the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Orcel could overhaul Commerzbank's supervisory board as early as January to gain greater influence over the German bank's strategy.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Maria Martinez; Additional reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Berlin demands UniCredit clarify commitments on safeguarding Commerzbank’s German HQ, SME financing role, capital base and governance in Germany
  • UniCredit has secured access to nearly 50 % of voting rights, pending regulatory clearance, giving it de facto control of shareholder votes
  • Commerzbank and the German government resist the takeover: Commerzbank’s board recommended shareholders reject the offer as undervaluing the bank, and the federal government formally rejected the exchange proposal

Frequently Asked Questions

What commitments does Berlin expect from UniCredit in the Commerzbank takeover?
Berlin expects UniCredit to commit to protecting jobs, keeping Commerzbank’s headquarters in Frankfurt, and maintaining its role in financing German small and medium-sized businesses.
How much of Commerzbank's share capital does UniCredit control?
UniCredit has secured nearly half of Commerzbank’s share capital, enough to gain effective control upon securing regulatory approval.
What are the German government’s main concerns regarding the takeover?
The main concerns include preserving local jobs, Commerzbank’s capital base, and its ability to support German businesses, along with key decisions remaining in Germany.
Who in the German government is involved in the discussions with UniCredit?
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has met with UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel to discuss the takeover plans and relevant commitments.
Will Commerzbank remain publicly listed after the takeover?
The German government is demanding that Commerzbank remain a publicly listed company under UniCredit’s ownership.

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