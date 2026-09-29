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British Museum's 'Korea' exhibition presents country's heritage beyond pop culture

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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British Museum Unveils Korea Exhibition Highlighting 2,000 Years of Heritage

Exploring Korea's Artistic and Cultural Legacy

By Francesca Halliwell

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A new exhibition opening at London's British Museum this week looks beyond Korea's pop culture to explore 2,000 years of the country's artistic and cultural heritage.

Exhibition Overview: From Iron Age to Modern Day

Spanning from the early Iron Age to the present day, the exhibition brings together works dating back to around 400 BC alongside pieces by contemporary Korean artists.

Curator's Perspective

"Most people, especially young people in the UK... know about Korea through its popular culture," curator Sang-ah Kim told Reuters. "They may not know Korea has a long history, over 2,000 years of creativity, resilience and technical skill."

Highlights and Notable Works

The Lee Kun-hee Collection

The exhibition features works from the collection of former Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, who died in 2020, and his family.

Buddhist Art and Goryeo Ceramics

Highlights include statuettes of bodhisattvas and a collection of sutras dating from the centuries following the introduction of Buddhism to Korea, as well as celebrated Goryeo celadon ceramics. Also on display is a piece from South Korean artist Yeesookyung's "Translated Vase" series, a sculpture assembled from shards discarded by potters, illustrating the beauty of imperfection.

Connections to Contemporary Culture

Some exhibits may feel familiar to visitors whose introduction to Korea came through its contemporary cultural exports.

"People, especially young audiences...may get a lovely surprise when they see the 'Tiger and Magpie' or 'Sun, Moon and Five Peaks' if they watched 'KPop Demon Hunters'," Kim said.

Traditional Motifs in Modern Media

The Netflix animated film draws on traditional Korean imagery, with tiger and magpie paintings inspiring the characters Derpy the Tiger and Sussie the Magpie, and the fictional group HUNTR/X performing in front of a digital interpretation of a "Sun, Moon and Five Peaks" folding screen artwork.

Modern and Contemporary Korean Art

More recent works include Suh Do Ho's thread drawing "Self-Portrait," which reflects on ideas of home, migration and belonging, and pieces by Lee Jung-seop, who was separated from his family during the Korean War and etched images into the foil lining of cigarette packets when he could not afford paint or canvas.

Collaboration and Exhibition Details

International Loans and Partnerships

Most of the display's works are on loan from the National Museum of Korea and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.

Dates and Visitor Information

The exhibition will open on Thursday, October 1, and will run until January 31, 2027. 

(Reporting by Francesca Halliwell; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • This is the first major Korean art exhibition at the British Museum in over 40 years, featuring many works never before seen in the UK from Lee Kun‑hee’s 23,000‑piece donation (news.samsung.com).
  • Collections span approximately 300 BC to the present, including ancient Buddhist icons, Goryeo celadon, Joseon dynastic paintings, and contemporary pieces by artists like Yeesookyung and Do Ho Suh (news.samsung.com).
  • The exhibition continues the international tour of the Lee Kun‑hee Collection, following its 2026 showcases in Washington, D.C., and Chicago (news.samsung.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of the British Museum's Korea exhibition?
The exhibition explores 2,000 years of Korea's artistic and cultural heritage, from the Iron Age to the present.
Which notable collections are featured in the exhibition?
Works from former Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee's collection and pieces by contemporary Korean artists are included.
Which Korean artists are represented in the exhibition?
Artists include Lee Kun-hee's collection, Yeesookyung with her 'Translated Vase' series, Suh Do Ho, and Lee Jung-seop.
When will the British Museum's Korea exhibition be open to the public?
The exhibition opens on October 1 and will run until January 31, 2027.
What are some highlights of the exhibition?
Highlights include Goryeo celadon ceramics, Buddhist sutras, bodhisattva statuettes, and works relating to themes of home and migration.

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