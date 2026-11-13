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World oil market is returning to surplus as Gulf exports recover, IEA says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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World oil market is returning to surplus as Gulf exports recover, IEA says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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IEA: World Oil Market Surplus Expected as Gulf Exports Rebound Quickly

IEA Report Highlights and Market Analysis

By Alex Lawler

IEA Forecasts Surplus in Fourth Quarter

LONDON, Nov 13 - The world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping.

The agency also gave more details of remaining volumes to come from a record release of oil from its members' emergency reserves pledged in March, saying 71 million barrels would be made available by the end of February including 15 million barrels of diesel to ease market tightness.

Supply and Demand Projections

Oil supply will average 105 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, the Paris-based agency, which advises industrialised countries, said in a monthly report, 1.7 million bpd higher than forecast demand. The IEA had previously forecast a fourth-quarter supply deficit.

"The oil market is showing tentative signs of rebalancing, with global oil supplies surpassing demand for the first time since the outbreak of the war in Iran," the agency said in the report.

Market Reaction

Oil prices reversed earlier gains after the IEA report was released at 0900 GMT. Brent crude was last down 0.1% at $95.71 a barrel.

Gulf Exports and OPEC+ Output

The report follows signs that Gulf oil producers are recovering exports disrupted since the start of the war in late February by using workarounds such as so-called dark crossings through the Strait of Hormuz, where tankers switch off tracking signals to evade attack.

OPEC+ Production Levels

The OPEC+ group, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, pumped 41.23 million bpd of crude in October, OPEC said on Wednesday, up about 2.04 million bpd from September and 97% of the pre-war February volume.

Other Analyst Perspectives

Surplus Forecasts from Analysts

OTHER ANALYSTS SEE SIGNS OF SURPLUS

Other analysts have also forecast a return to excess supply, despite the lack of a resolution to the Iran war and continuing tanker attacks in the Gulf. JPMorgan last week forecast a global surplus of 1.4 million bpd in October.

Impact of High Oil Prices on Demand

High oil prices have also curbed demand this year, helping tip the balance into a surplus. World oil demand is forecast to fall by 2.7 million bpd in 2026 to 102.3 million bpd before rebounding by 2 million bpd in 2027, the IEA said, little changed from its previous forecasts.

Global Supply Outlook

Non-OPEC+ Production Growth

As well as rising output from OPEC+, the IEA flagged supply rising from outside the group.

Production from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Guyana will rise by 1.6 million bpd this year, the IEA said. In 2027, global supply is projected to rise by 6.6 million bpd to 108.1 million bpd, led by a further recovery in Gulf output. 

Downward Revisions and Iran's Impact

Still, the 2027 supply growth forecast is down 1.1 million bpd from last month's report, and the lower outlook partly reflects a downward revision from Iran, the IEA said. Iran is subject to a US blockade that has curbed its oil exports.

Projected Surplus for 2027

For 2027, the IEA sees the supply surplus at about 3.8 million bpd, slightly down from a 3.94 million bpd surplus last month. 

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Joe Bavier, Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • IEA sees the world oil market returning to surplus in Q4 2026, with supply outpacing demand by roughly 1.7 mb/d as Gulf exports rebound and emergency reserves are released (iea.org)
  • JPMorgan estimates a surplus of 1.4 mb/d in October, largely due to recovering Middle East exports (about 20.7 mb/d) and weaker demand (investing.com)
  • OPEC+ pumped 41.23 mb/d in October—up 2.04 mb/d from September and near 97% of pre-war levels—highlighting production gains underpinning the surplus (arabnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the world oil market expected to return to a surplus in Q4?
The IEA states the surplus is due to Gulf oil exports recovering faster than global demand, outpacing disruption and attacks on shipping.
How much oil will the IEA release from emergency reserves?
The IEA will make 71 million barrels available by the end of February, including 15 million barrels of diesel.
What are the latest OPEC+ oil production levels?
OPEC+ produced 41.23 million barrels per day in October, 2.04 million bpd higher than September and 97% of pre-war February levels.
How has oil demand and supply been projected for 2026 and 2027?
Oil demand is forecast to fall by 2.7 million bpd in 2026, then rebound by 2 million bpd in 2027, with global supply rising by 6.6 million bpd to 108.1 million bpd in 2027.
What impact have Gulf tanker attacks had on oil exports?
Gulf oil producers have managed to recover most export volumes using strategies like 'dark crossings' to avoid attacks, helping boost overall supply.

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