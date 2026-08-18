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Selling grips bond markets from US to Japan as inflation, fiscal worries take hold - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Selling grips bond markets from US to Japan as inflation, fiscal worries take hold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Bonds Inflation

Global Bond Selloff: Inflation and Fiscal Turbulence Drive Yields Higher

Rising Yields Across Major Economies

Inflation Concerns and Fiscal Pressures

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Long-term borrowing costs from the United States to Japan and Germany rose to their highest levels in decades on Tuesday, as renewed inflation worries added to lingering concerns of fiscal pressures across major economies, dealing bond markets a fresh blow.

U.S. Bond Market Dynamics

Thirty-year bond yields in the United States, the world's most systemically crucial government bond market, hit their highest since 2007 as oil prices rose back above $90 a barrel, fanning inflation worries as U.S.-Iran peace hopes faded.

Japanese Yield Surge

In Japan, inflation angst and expectations that the Bank of Japan could hike interest rates as early as September, pushed benchmark 10-year borrowing costs to a three-decade high just under 3%.

European Bond Movements

And over in Europe, Germany's 10-year Bund yield touched its highest since 2011, while French yields were at their highest since 2009. When a bond's yield rises, its price falls.

Market Reactions and Analyst Insights

Term Premiums and Investor Sentiment

"The market is demanding a higher term premium for holding long-duration government debt," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank in Singapore.

Capital Competition and Fiscal Deficits

Competition for capital from AI hyperscalers, which have ramped up bond sales this year, combined with rising budget deficits and, in the United States, concern about clear communication from the Federal Reserve under new chief Kevin Warsh, help explain the recent selling, analysts said.

Broader Economic Impact

Ripple Effects on Borrowing Costs

The selloff in government bond markets, exacerbated by inflation pressures, ripples through economies, as sovereign debt sets the benchmark for borrowing costs for corporates and other loans such as mortgages.

Investor Appetite and Fiscal Deficits

Persistently higher yields at U.S. bond sales last week have also put a spotlight on investor appetite for government debt against a backdrop of rising fiscal deficits.

Recent Treasury Yield Movements

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields, last trading at around 5.32%, rose almost 40 basis points last month -- their biggest monthly jump since December 2024.

Foreign Holdings of U.S. Treasuries

Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries slid in June, data from the Treasury Department showed on Monday, led by declines in holdings by Japan, the UK and China.

Japan is the largest foreign holder of U.S. bonds.

Japanese Investors Shift Focus

And rising bond yields in Japan - where 30-year borrowing costs are just above 4% - are also starting to lure Japanese investors, traditionally big buyers of U.S. debt, back home.

"JGB yields are now much more competitive as the BOJ normalises policy," said Chanana, noting the fall in Japan's U.S. bond holdings in June.

"That doesn't mean Japan is abandoning Treasuries, but it does mean Washington can no longer assume that foreign demand will absorb additional supply at yesterday's yields."

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Gregor Stuart Hunter in Singapore; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • US 30‑year Treasury yield reached ~5.3%, highest since 2007, amid oil surges above $90 and fading US‑Iran détente (reddit.com)
  • Japan’s 10‑year JGB yield climbed toward three‑decade highs (around 2.85%), driven by fiscal concerns and expectations of early BoJ rate hikes (brecorder.com)
  • Germany’s 10‑year Bund yield hit its highest since 2011 (around 3.2%), alongside similar peaks in French yields as energy‑fuelled inflation concerns mounted (ch.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are bond yields rising across the US, Japan, and Europe?
Bond yields are rising due to renewed inflation concerns and fiscal pressures, prompting investors to demand a higher term premium for holding long-duration government debt.
How does a rise in bond yields affect borrowing costs?
Rising bond yields lead to higher borrowing costs for governments, corporates, and consumers, as sovereign debt sets the benchmark for loans and mortgages.
What is causing the selloff in government bond markets?
The selloff is driven by inflation pressures, rising budget deficits, increased competition for capital, and concerns over central bank policies and communication.
What impact does Japan's bond yield increase have on global markets?
Higher Japanese bond yields are attracting domestic investors back home, reducing their investment in US Treasuries and impacting global demand for US government debt.
What role do foreign holdings play in the US Treasury market?
Foreign holdings, led by countries like Japan, the UK, and China, influence demand for US Treasuries. A decline in foreign holdings can push yields higher and affect government borrowing.

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