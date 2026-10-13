Two customers can buy the same product at the same price and generate very different financial results for a business. One places predictable orders and pays through a straightforward process. The other needs urgent deliveries, frequent changes and extensive support. Looking only at sales or product…

Two customers can buy the same product at the same price and generate very different financial results for a business. One places predictable orders and pays through a straightforward process. The other needs urgent deliveries, frequent changes and extensive support. Looking only at sales or product margin can conceal the difference.

That is why pricing deserves a wider discussion than whether a company can announce an increase. The price paid, the work promised and the resources used to deliver it all affect the result. A business can sell more while retaining less value if discounts and service obligations grow faster than the revenue they support.

Understanding these relationships does not require charging every customer a separate price for every activity. It requires enough evidence to judge whether the commercial arrangement makes sense. Managers can then compare changes to prices, service design and operating processes, rather than assume that the only solution to weaker profitability is another increase in the headline rate.

Start with the price the business actually receives

A published price is not always the amount a company retains. Discounts, rebates, refunds and promotional allowances can reduce the result. Payment terms can also affect the cost of delivering a sale, even where the invoiced amount does not change. An assessment should connect the commercial agreement to the realised revenue and associated obligations.

The IFRS Foundation’s overview of IFRS 15 explains revenue recognition in terms of the consideration a company expects to receive for transferring promised goods or services. Where amounts are variable, estimation is required within the standard’s framework. This is an accounting reference, not a pricing prescription, but it illustrates why the headline contract amount may not tell the whole revenue story.

Managers should distinguish a planned concession from one that develops through repeated exceptions. A discount may be justified by a genuine volume commitment. It is harder to evaluate if the promised volume never arrives or if additional services are added without review. The business needs a record of the original assumptions and what actually happened.

Product margin is only part of customer economics

Product costing helps establish how much it takes to manufacture or acquire an item. Serving a customer can introduce further activity, including order handling, packaging, delivery, technical support and returns. In service businesses, the difference may involve revisions, account management or work outside the agreed scope.

ACCA’s explanation of activity-based management discusses using activity information to assess product and customer profitability. The approach can help identify where resources are consumed instead of spreading every cost evenly across sales. It should be applied with judgement: a detailed allocation does not automatically make every reported cost avoidable.

That distinction matters when deciding whether to change a relationship. A customer may appear unprofitable after receiving a share of fixed overhead, yet leaving the relationship might not remove that overhead. The immediate decision needs to examine which revenues and costs would change. Longer-term decisions must also consider capacity and whether the business can use it more productively elsewhere.

Define the service before evaluating its price

Customers need to understand what the price covers. Delivery frequency, response times, customisation and support availability can materially change the work involved. If these expectations remain informal, staff may absorb additional tasks that neither the customer nor management regards as a paid service.

A hypothetical equipment supplier might quote a standard product with remote support. The customer later expects repeated on-site visits and same-day replacement stock. The supplier can continue providing those services, but it needs to evaluate their cost and decide whether they belong in the original price, a revised package or a separate agreement.

Clear scope protects the relationship as well as the margin. It reduces surprise charges and gives both parties a basis for discussing exceptions. The aim is not to make every interaction transactional. It is to avoid a situation where the customer believes a service is included while the business treats it as an occasional favour that has become a permanent obligation.

Cost provides a constraint rather than the whole answer

Pricing cannot be determined from costs alone. Customers compare alternatives and assess whether the offer meets their needs. A price that covers the company’s costs may still be uncompetitive, while a lower price may attract orders that the business cannot sustainably serve.

ACCA’s discussion of practical pricing considers cost, competition and customer influences. These factors need to be examined together. A business that focuses entirely on recovering its internal costs can miss changes in perceived value; one that follows competitors without understanding its own economics can accept a price that does not support its service model.

Market information should therefore examine what customers receive for the price. A cheaper alternative may exclude support or offer a slower delivery schedule. A more expensive provider may include services the customer does not need. Comparisons become more useful when the business looks at the complete arrangement instead of treating apparently similar products as identical offers.

Discounts need a contribution calculation

A small percentage reduction in price can produce a much larger percentage reduction in the amount available to cover fixed costs. The effect depends on the relationship between price and variable cost. Contribution is revenue minus variable costs; it is not the same as final profit after all overhead and other expenses.

OpenStax’s managerial-accounting explanation of contribution margin provides a reference for this distinction. The concept helps assess the effect of changes in price or volume under stated assumptions. It does not establish that costs will remain constant at every sales level or that the market will deliver the additional demand required.

Consider a hypothetical product selling for £100 with variable costs of £70. Its contribution is £30 per unit. A 10% price reduction lowers the selling price to £90 and contribution to £20, assuming the variable cost stays unchanged. To retain the same total contribution, the company would need to sell 50% more units. This illustration excludes taxes, capacity changes and additional service costs.

The calculation can inform a decision, but it should not become an automatic rejection of all discounts. Lower prices may support a commercial objective, such as using available capacity or introducing an offer. The objective needs to be explicit and measured. A temporary promotion should not drift into a permanent arrangement without checking its financial effect.

Customer demand needs evidence rather than assumption

The demand response to a price change cannot be inferred simply from the company’s need to improve margins. Some customers may accept the change, some may reduce purchases and others may switch supplier. Their response can depend on alternatives, budgets and how important the offer is to their own operations.

The US Small Business Administration’s business-planning resources connect market research and competitive analysis to understanding demand and what customers pay for alternatives. Although written for a US small-business audience, that research principle can support decisions elsewhere. It does not provide a universal method for predicting the reaction to a particular price change.

Sales conversations, renewal behaviour and carefully designed tests can provide useful information. Managers should distinguish a customer’s initial complaint from an actual change in purchasing. They should also examine whether a test reaches representative customers and whether other factors, such as a new product or delivery problem, influenced the result.

Service design can improve the commercial offer

Where the cost of serving a customer is high, changing the process may be more effective than raising the price alone. Consolidated deliveries, clearer ordering deadlines or better product information can reduce avoidable activity. The change needs to preserve the features the customer values rather than remove support indiscriminately.

Different packages can make the trade-off visible. A standard service may suit customers with predictable needs, while a premium option includes faster response or additional customisation. The business should explain these differences clearly and deliver the promised level consistently. A cheaper package that creates unexpected restrictions can damage confidence in the entire offer.

The design also needs to remain manageable. Too many versions can increase training, billing and delivery complexity, eroding the savings they were meant to create. The right number of options depends on the business, but each should have a clear customer purpose and a realistic operating process behind it.

Capacity changes the economics of an additional order

An order accepted when resources are available can have different consequences from the same order during a capacity constraint. Extra work may require overtime, subcontracting or delayed delivery to another customer. Looking only at the product’s usual margin can overlook those effects.

The decision should consider the resource that limits output. A product with a high margin per unit may consume more of the scarce resource than a lower-margin alternative. Managers need to examine contribution in relation to the constraint while also considering contractual commitments, strategic priorities and customer relationships.

Capacity assumptions should be reviewed as volumes change. Variable costs may not remain linear, and a new threshold can require additional fixed spending. The business might need another team, warehouse or system to support growth. Pricing that works for the current scale may therefore need a different analysis before the company commits to materially greater demand.

Commercial exceptions need accountable approval

Employees often need discretion to resolve a customer issue. The difficulty arises when exceptions accumulate without visibility. Waived charges, expedited work and additional discounts can become an informal second pricing system that management does not see in the published schedule.

Approval rules should reflect the size and consequence of the concession. Staff need enough authority to handle routine problems, while material commitments require a clear decision-maker. The business should record the reason, expected benefit and any time limit. This makes later review possible without treating every individual exception as a failure.

The same principle applies to sales incentives. Rewarding revenue alone can encourage agreements that are difficult or expensive to fulfil. Performance measures can include contribution, collection quality and retention, with appropriate checks against unfair treatment or excessive complexity. Incentives need to support the service the business can sustainably deliver.

Pricing technology still depends on sound information

Software can analyse transactions and flag differences between quoted prices and realised results. It can also help estimate the cost of particular service activities. Those estimates depend on the quality of the underlying records. Missing credits, poorly coded support work or inconsistent customer identifiers can create a misleading picture.

Managers should understand the limitations before using the output to change terms. A customer assigned a high support cost may have been affected by a product fault or the company’s own billing errors. Charging more without addressing that cause could worsen the relationship and leave the internal problem unresolved.

Data use needs appropriate boundaries. Customer information should be handled consistently with applicable privacy, competition and consumer-protection requirements. The availability of automated pricing does not establish that every proposed use of personal or commercially sensitive data is justified. Material decisions need accountable oversight and a clear explanation of the commercial basis.

Evaluate the change across the full relationship

A pricing decision should be assessed after customers have had time to respond. The review can compare realised revenue, service activity, retention and contribution with the expectations recorded before the change. Aggregate sales may conceal shifts toward more expensive channels or customers with greater support needs.

Managers should also consider collection timing. A higher price that customers dispute can delay receipts, while clearer agreements may reduce administrative work even without an increase. These effects do not make cash and profit interchangeable, but they show why finance and commercial teams need to evaluate the arrangement together.

The review should allow for revision. A change may achieve the intended result for one segment and create avoidable difficulties for another. Learning from those differences is more useful than defending a decision simply because it was announced. Adjustments should follow evidence about the offer and its delivery, rather than an assumption that every customer behaves alike.

Questions for business leaders

Is the highest revenue customer always the most valuable

No. Revenue needs to be considered alongside contribution, service requirements, payment behaviour and strategic value. Cost allocation should distinguish resources that would genuinely change from fixed overhead that remains.

Should every additional service carry a charge

Not necessarily. Some support is integral to the offer or valuable to the relationship. The business should make that choice deliberately and include the work in its commercial assessment.

What should a pricing review produce

It should identify the amount the business actually receives, the work it commits to deliver and the trade-offs in changing either. The resulting decision might concern price, scope or a more efficient process.

Pricing becomes more credible when the company can explain the relationship between its offer, customer expectations and the resources required to fulfil them. A headline increase is only one available action. Understanding the cost of serving customers gives managers a better basis for deciding which action will improve the business without undermining the value customers receive.

1. IFRS Foundation — IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers

2. ACCA — Activity Based Management

3. ACCA — Practical Pricing Approaches

4. OpenStax — Contribution Margin in Managerial Accounting

5. US Small Business Administration — Business Planning and Market Research

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