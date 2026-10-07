GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Tula region - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes in Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians. Relevant to recent drone attacks targeting industrial sites in Russia.
Headlines

Palestinian killed in Israeli settler attack during olive harvest, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Middle East Conflict agriculture Human Rights

Palestinian Dies in Israeli Settler Violence During West Bank Olive Harvest

Violence Erupts During Olive Harvest in the West Bank

By Mohammed Torokman

Incident Overview

BURQA, West Bank, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A Palestinian was killed on Wednesday during an Israeli settler attack while Palestinians were harvesting olives near the village of Burqa in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The attack came amid mounting violence from militant Israeli settlers during the Palestinian olive harvest, which has seen settlers fire live ammunition at farmers, attack journalists, and damage the trees.

Israeli Military Response

The Israeli military said both soldiers and settlers had opened fire in Wednesday's incident. It said soldiers were responding to a report of a Palestinian throwing a rock at a settler but did not say why the settlers were in the area.

Reuters journalists have witnessed several incidents in the past two weeks in which the Israeli military and settlers have prevented Palestinians from accessing their olive groves.

Victim Identified

The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man as 44-year-old Ali Hassan Yusor al-Bazzari. It was not immediately clear whether the Israeli military or settlers had killed him. 

Funeral and Family Reaction

At the funeral following the attack, al-Bazzari's son Danial, 12, wept over his father's body, which was later draped in a Palestinian flag. 

The Significance of the Olive Harvest

Economic and Cultural Importance

'FOR US, THE OLIVE TREE IS LIFE'

The olive harvest, which runs from October to November, has come amid a surge of violence in the West Bank, where Israeli settlers have killed at least 30 Palestinians this year, according to the Palestinian Authority.

It has also reported that more than 45,000 trees, including more than 26,000 olive trees, were cut down or damaged across the West Bank during the first half of 2026.

The olive trees bear great significance for Palestinians, representing their connection to the land as well as providing a vital source of income, amid mounting economic pressures.

Voices from the Community

"For us, the olive tree is life," said Tayseer Al-Sheikh, a 64-year-old Palestinian farmer, from the outskirts of Rantis village, northwest of Ramallah.

Impact of Violence on Farmers

Fear of settler violence prevented him from accessing and tending to his olives for a year. He was only able to access them this harvest while accompanied by activists providing a protective presence.

For Al-Sheikh, the loss is not measured merely by the number of trees or the quantity of oil produced, but also by the changing relationship of people to their land. 

"In the past, everyone used to come to the olives, young and old. Today, many people are afraid to reach their lands," he told Reuters.   

(Reporting by Mohamad Torokman, Ali Sawafta, Lina Obeid, and Pesha MagidEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred amid a sharp rise in settler violence during the olive harvest season, with at least 203 shooting events recorded in the West Bank between January and early September 2026—resulting in 26 fatalities. (acleddata.com)
  • Settler attacks often coincide with Israeli military presence; armed settlers operate with state backing, and the military frequently fails to intervene or even participates, contributing to a climate of impunity. (hrw.org)
  • More than 45,000 trees—including over 26,000 olive trees—have been cut down or damaged across the West Bank during the first half of 2026, undermining Palestinian livelihoods and cultural ties to the land. (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed during the Israeli settler attack in the West Bank?
Ali Hassan Yusor al-Bazzari, a 44-year-old Palestinian, was killed near Burqa during the olive harvest, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
What triggered the violence during the olive harvest in the West Bank?
The incident occurred amid mounting violence from Israeli settlers during the annual olive harvest season, with reports of attacks on farmers, journalists, and olive trees.
How significant are olive trees to Palestinians?
Olive trees are a vital source of income and symbolize Palestinians' connection to their land. Over 26,000 olive trees were damaged in the West Bank in early 2026.
What was the response of the Israeli military during the incident?
Both Israeli soldiers and settlers reportedly opened fire during the incident; the military said soldiers were responding to a rock-throwing report.
Why are Palestinian farmers afraid to access their olive groves?
Fear of settler violence has prevented some Palestinian farmers from tending to their olive groves without protection from activists.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Police fire teargas as French school protests cause 'heaviest toll in decades'

Police fire teargas as French school protests cause 'heaviest toll in decades'

Image for Bulgaria halts rescue operation for crew of sunken ship

Bulgaria halts rescue operation for crew of sunken ship

Image for Former German top spy placed under formal arrest

Former German top spy placed under formal arrest

Image for Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic

Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic

Image for Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen

Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen

Image for Death toll in Ukraine's Pryluky after Russian strike up to 13, governor says

Death toll in Ukraine's Pryluky after Russian strike up to 13, governor says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Exclusive-In interview, US Vice President Vance says Iran must cut enrichment to end war
Exclusive-In interview, US Vice President Vance says Iran must cut enrichment to end war
Image for Georgia arrests man over attempted $700,000 uranium sale
Georgia arrests man over attempted $700,000 uranium sale
Image for Man appears in UK court accused of trying to break into Reform leader Farage's home
Man appears in UK court accused of trying to break into Reform leader Farage's home
Image for France suspends use of stun grenades to police student protests
France suspends use of stun grenades to police student protests
Image for Seven injured in Polish school knife attack, police say
Seven injured in Polish school knife attack, police say
Image for Israelis mark three years since October 7 as Palestinians mourn Gaza's destruction
Israelis mark three years since October 7 as Palestinians mourn Gaza's destruction
Image for Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats
Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats
Image for More unaccompanied children are taking dangerous crossings to Europe, UN says
More unaccompanied children are taking dangerous crossings to Europe, UN says
Image for Russia says it launched 'massive' strikes on Kyiv, other areas of Ukraine
Russia says it launched 'massive' strikes on Kyiv, other areas of Ukraine
Image for HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth business in AI push, FT reports
HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth business in AI push, FT reports
Image for Soccer-England have put World Cup disappointment behind them, says Tuchel
Soccer-England have put World Cup disappointment behind them, says Tuchel
Image for Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election
Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election
View All Headlines Posts