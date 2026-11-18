Global Wine Output Remains Near Historic Lows as Climate Issues Persist
Global Wine Production Trends and Influencing Factors
By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global wine output remained near record lows in 2026, marking a fourth straight year of below-average production as heat, drought and frost cut yields in major producing regions, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Wednesday.
In its first estimates for this year's vintage, the OIV put global wine output at about 225 million hectolitres, or roughly 30 billion standard bottles, slightly below last year and virtually unchanged from 2024, when production was the lowest since 1961.
Impact of Climate Change on Wine Output
Climate change was again the main driver of this year's decline, OIV Director General John Barker said.
"Because of the climate impact, countries haven't lined up. There hasn't been a year where everyone's had a good harvest or everyone's had a bad harvest," he told Reuters.
Regional Variations in Harvests
DEMAND WANING
The fall in production was also due to winemakers uprooting vines in major producing regions like France, Spain and South America to reduce excess supply in the face of waning demand, notably for red wine.
World consumption fell 2.7% to 208 mhl last year, mainly due to economic strain.
Changing Consumer Behavior and Economic Impact
"Wine is essentially a discretionary product," Barker said. "When household budgets tighten, wine is one of the things people cut back on."
Lifestyles are changing too. "Previously people might have joined each other for a glass of wine rather than saying hello by text," he said.
Barker declined to comment on price changes but stressed that winemakers' costs had risen with little margin to cut prices.
Regional Production Highlights
European Union and United States
EU MIXED, US VINTAGE SLIPS FURTHER
In the European Union, which produces roughly three-fifths of the world's wine, output was seen rising 1% from last year to 137 mhl, still well below recent norms as the western part of the bloc experienced its warmest summer on record.
Italy, the world's largest producer, expects a smaller output after a scorching summer. France lifted its production forecast slightly but the harvest remained on course to be among the worst on record, while Spain and Romania have rebounded.
The United States is heading for a third weak year, with output down 5% from 2025 as spring weather disrupted grape development in California, the country's main wine-producing state.
Southern Hemisphere and Global Trade
In the Southern Hemisphere, South African strength could not offset a sharp fall in Australia, where drought, frost, heatwaves and flooding hit vineyards.
Meanwhile, global trade fell last year amid US tariff uncertainty and weaker demand in major import markets.
Opportunities and Innovation Amid Climate Challenges
Climate change also has a silver lining, with some countries hit by drought, such as France, reporting excellent quality this year despite low volumes.
"Obviously, globally, climate change is not a good thing, but for the wine sector, it is giving momentum to more innovation in terms of how things are done," Barker said.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)