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Exclusive-Credit Agricole offers Rome bond safeguards to ease BPM deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Credit Agricole offers Rome bond safeguards to ease BPM deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Credit Agricole Proposes Bond Safeguards for BPM Merger Amid Italy Concerns

Credit Agricole's Merger Proposal and Italian Government Concerns

By Mathieu Rosemain and Giuseppe Fonte

PARIS/ROME, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France's Credit Agricole has offered the Italian government guarantees over customer savings invested in Italian government bonds as it seeks Rome's backing for a proposed merger between its Italian unit and Banco BPM, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Golden Power Rules and Strategic Importance

The guarantees are designed to head off Italy's so-called "golden power" rules, which allow Rome to block or set conditions on transactions deemed strategically important.

Credit Agricole — which controls Amundi, Europe's biggest fund manager — has announced talks on a merger between Banco BPM and Credit Agricole Italia.

Concerns Over Asset Management and Sovereign Debt

A key concern for Rome is Anima, the asset manager controlled by Banco BPM, which is a significant holder of Italian sovereign debt.

With a massive public debt to refinance every year, Italy sees domestic control of companies managing the country's high amount of private savings as strategically important.

Credit Agricole has told the government any deal with BPM would be designed to ensure the allocation of savings collected in Italy remained in domestic hands, one of the sources said.

Reuters could not establish what specific commitments Credit Agricole had made to the Italian government.

Asset Management Negotiations

ASSET MANAGEMENT WILL BE SUBJECT OF TALKS, CREDIT AG SAYS

A spokesperson for Credit Agricole said it was too early to say any more on asset management, which would naturally be the subject of talks between the parties.

"At this stage, this is a friendly proposal made to Banco BPM with a view to bringing together the retail banking and insurance businesses," the spokesperson added.

Banco BPM declined to comment.

Historical Context: Previous Failed Tie-Ups

The concerns echo last year's failed tie-up between Generali and BPCE. The two groups dropped plans to merge their asset management businesses, saying the conditions required to make the deal viable were absent.  

The deal collapsed after the Italian government expressed concerns over the country's savings and Generali's position as a major holder of Italian sovereign debt.

Market Background and Investor Concerns

Support from domestic banks was key to securing Italian debt refinancing during the euro zone crisis in 2011-2012, and the banking M&A is unfolding against the background of mounting stress in sovereign bond markets, with France a focus of investor concerns.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome; Additional reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Credit Agricole is proposing bond guarantees to shield savings invested in Italian sovereign debt, addressing Italy’s golden power rules and domestic strategic concerns.
  • A merger would create Italy’s third‑largest bank, with Credit Agricole increasing its stake in the combined entity to approximately 45%, pending regulatory and golden power approvals.
  • Italy regards domestic control of firms managing savings as vital due to the high volume of public debt needing annual refinancing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What safeguards has Credit Agricole offered in its BPM merger proposal?
Credit Agricole has offered guarantees to the Italian government over savings invested in Italian government bonds to ease approval concerns for the Banco BPM merger.
Why is the Italian government concerned about the BPM and Credit Agricole merger?
Rome is concerned about the domestic control of asset management, especially with Anima, a major holder of Italian sovereign debt, and the strategic importance of private savings.
What is Italy's 'golden power' and how does it affect the deal?
Italy's 'golden power' rules allow the government to block or impose conditions on deals deemed strategically important, influencing the BPM-Credit Agricole merger.
Has Credit Agricole made specific commitments about asset management?
Details on specific commitments have not been disclosed, but asset management will be a key subject in ongoing talks between Credit Agricole, BPM, and the Italian government.
What recent deals in Italian banking have failed for similar reasons?
A proposed merger between Generali and BPCE failed last year due to government concerns about the control of savings and Italian sovereign debt.

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