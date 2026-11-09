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Companies risk fines of 6% global turnover for unfair digital trade practices, EU draft law shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Companies risk fines of 6% global turnover for unfair digital trade practices, EU draft law shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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EU Proposes 6% Turnover Fines for Unfair Digital Trade Practices, Draft Shows

Overview of the Digital Fairness Act Proposal

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Companies found guilty of using unfair digital trade practices to push people to buy more or target children with personalised advertising risk fines of as much as 6% of annual global turnover, according to a European Commission draft law seen by Reuters.

Legislative Process and Background

The Commission's Justice chief Michael McGrath will present the proposed legislation known as the Digital Fairness Act (DFA) on Wednesday, which will need to be thrashed out with EU countries and the European Parliament before it can become law.

The DFA is the latest legislative push by Europe to get Big Tech, e-commerce and social media giants to do more to police content on their platforms.

Key Provisions of the Digital Fairness Act

Ban on Dark Patterns

It would ban so-called business-to-consumer "dark patterns" — deceptive or manipulative interface designs on websites and apps that steer people into buying more — as unfair commercial practices, the document said.

Restrictions on Personalised Advertising

The Commission also wants to ban personalised advertising targeting children or vulnerable consumers.

Transparency in Dynamic Pricing

Companies using dynamic pricing, where ticket prices fluctuate based on real-time demand and which has triggered criticism from consumers, will be required to be more transparent by disclosing the number of items available at the advertised price.

Control Over Addictive Features

Traders will have to give users the opportunity to switch off addictive features that encourage compulsive or excessive use, the document said.

Reactions from Stakeholders

Finance Watch's Perspective

Finance Watch, which campaigns for the public interest in financial services rulemaking, said the proposed legislation does not do enough to protect consumers investing online.

Concerns Over Consumer Protection

"The proposals on dark patterns go in the right direction, but they lack ambition to sufficiently protect consumers in financial services," said Peter Norwood, senior research and advocacy officer at Finance Watch.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Dark patterns—manipulative UI designs—would be banned outright, including ten named deceptive tactics such as countdown timers and buried cancellation options.
  • Personalised advertising targeting minors and addictive features (loot boxes, autoplay, streaks) would be prohibited or user-switchable.
  • Companies must improve transparency on dynamic pricing and subscriptions; failure risks fines up to 6% of global turnover.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed penalty for unfair digital trade practices under the EU draft law?
Companies could be fined up to 6% of their annual global turnover for unfair digital trade practices.
What digital practices are targeted by the Digital Fairness Act?
The Act bans business-to-consumer dark patterns and personalised advertising targeting children or vulnerable consumers.
Who will present the Digital Fairness Act proposal?
The European Commission's Justice chief, Michael McGrath, will present the proposed legislation.
Are companies required to be transparent about dynamic pricing?
Yes, companies using dynamic pricing must disclose the number of items available at the advertised price.
What is Finance Watch's critique of the proposed legislation?
Finance Watch says the proposals lack ambition and do not go far enough to protect consumers in financial services.

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