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Enel, Leonardo sign cooperation deal on energy, satellite services - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Enel, Leonardo sign cooperation deal on energy, satellite services

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Enel and Leonardo Partner for Energy Management, Satellite Services, and Security

Strategic Collaboration Between Enel and Leonardo

Memorandum of Understanding Signed

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italian power group Enel and aerospace and defence company Leonardo signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday covering, among others, satellite services and critical infrastructure protection, they said.

Objectives and Areas of Cooperation

Combining Expertise for Innovation

• The agreement aims to combine Enel's expertise in energy management with Leonardo's capabilities in security, digitalisation and satellite communications to develop new products and services.

Potential Joint Initiatives

Energy and Cybersecurity Solutions

• The two groups will assess potential joint initiatives including energy supply bundled with cybersecurity services, satellite-based monitoring and analysis technologies, energy management systems and sustainable mobility.

Future Prospects and Statements

• The agreement strengthens cooperation between two Italian state-controlled groups and could lead to future binding accords, Enel and Leonardo said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Francesca LandiniEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal brings together Enel’s energy and infrastructure network knowledge with Leonardo’s strengths in digitalization, cybersecurity and satellite-based capabilities, potentially enabling services like energy supply plus cybersecurity and remote monitoring.
  • They will jointly examine initiatives including satellite-enabled monitoring and analytics, energy management systems, sustainable mobility offerings, and energy-plus-cybersecurity bundles.
  • This MoU reinforces ties between two Italian state-controlled leaders and may pave the way for binding future agreements, deepening strategic industrial collaboration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are involved in the cooperation deal?
Italian power group Enel and aerospace and defence company Leonardo are involved in the cooperation deal.
What does the agreement between Enel and Leonardo cover?
The agreement covers satellite services, critical infrastructure protection, energy management, cybersecurity, and sustainable mobility.
What are the objectives of the Enel-Leonardo cooperation?
The objective is to combine Enel's energy management expertise with Leonardo's strengths in security, digitalisation, and satellite communications.
Could the agreement lead to further collaboration?
Yes, the agreement could lead to binding accords and future joint initiatives between the companies.
What types of joint initiatives are being considered?
Possible joint initiatives include energy supply with cybersecurity services, satellite-based monitoring, energy management systems, and sustainable mobility solutions.

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