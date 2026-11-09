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Banco BPM board to begin assessing Credit Agricole merger proposal on November 12 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Banco BPM board to begin assessing Credit Agricole merger proposal on November 12

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Banco BPM Board to Review Credit Agricole Merger Proposal on November 12

Banco BPM Considers Credit Agricole Merger Proposal

Board Meeting Scheduled for Preliminary Assessment

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Banco BPM said on Monday that its board of directors would meet on November 12 for a preliminary assessment of Credit Agricole's proposal to merge its Italian unit with the country's fourth-largest bank.

Details of the Proposed Merger

Creation of Italy's Third-Largest Bank

Credit Agricole proposed merging its Italian subsidiary with Banco BPM, a move that would create Italy's third-largest bank and deepen the French lender's role in a consolidation wave reshaping the Italian financial sector.

Impact on Italian Financial Sector

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

Key Takeaways

  • Crédit Agricole’s offer would raise its stake to ~45% and include a €1 billion special dividend and a 20% valuation premium for Banco BPM shareholders (live.euronext.com)
  • The combined entity would serve about 6.5 million customers via over 2,300 branches, with Banco BPM remaining listed in Milan, and CEO Giuseppe Castagna staying in charge (presse.credit-agricole.com)
  • Expected synergies amount to €800 million annually, and Banco BPM’s 2027 EPS could rise ~24%, subject to approvals including the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, ECB, and Italian ‘golden power’ review (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Banco BPM's board assess the Credit Agricole merger proposal?
Banco BPM's board will meet for a preliminary assessment on November 12.
What does Credit Agricole propose in the merger?
Credit Agricole has proposed merging its Italian subsidiary with Banco BPM.
What would be the outcome of the proposed merger?
The merger would create Italy's third-largest bank and increase Credit Agricole's presence in the Italian sector.
Why is this merger significant for the Italian banking sector?
It marks a key step in the ongoing consolidation wave shaping the Italian financial industry.

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