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Oil climbs as fading US-Iran peace hopes raise supply risks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil climbs as fading US-Iran peace hopes raise supply risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Energy

Oil Prices Rise Amid Growing US-Iran Tensions and Supply Disruption Fears

By Ishaan Arora

Escalating Middle East Conflict and Oil Market Reactions

Rising Tensions Between the US and Iran

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a deal to end the Middle East war seemed further out of sight with Iran saying it will adopt a more offensive stance and the U.S. ruling out extending a ceasefire agreement, heightening worries about energy supply.

Iran will shift to a "fully offensive" military posture because efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the war with the U.S. have stalled, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, as Washington ruled out extending a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Impact on Peace Talks and Oil Transit

Outward progress towards peace talks and a resumption of oil tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt, threatening to extend the conflict that the U.S. and Israel launched with attacks on Iran on February 28.

Oil Price Movements and Market Analyst Insights

Brent crude futures climbed 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.14 by 0003 GMT, after rising to their highest since July 30 on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 42 cents to $85.04 a barrel, after gaining more than 1% earlier in the session to $85.37, their highest since July 31.

Analyst Commentary

"Oil has jumped to start the week as U.S.-Iran relations look increasingly shaky. A deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz still does not appear to be in sight, and shipping numbers remain at a trickle," said chief market analyst at KCM, Tim Waterer.

Shipping Disruptions in Key Chokepoints

Following attacks on tankers, only five commodity vessels transited the Hormuz strait on Saturday, with none registered for Sunday, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed, versus 31 in the prior weekend.

Yemen's Houthis attacked what they described as a Saudi military ship and four escort vessels in the Red Sea with missiles, according to the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree on Telegram.

"The dual chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb remains highly significant. These are not secondary concerns. They sit at the centre of the current supply-risk narrative," KCM's Waterer said.

Diplomatic Efforts and US Policy Response

Negotiations and Threats

Iran has separately been negotiating an agreement on managing the strait with Oman and says they are close to a deal. But Trump responded to those negotiations with a threat to bomb the Gulf state, a longstanding U.S. security partner.

Back-Channel Diplomacy

In a glimmer of hope for diplomacy though, media reports said Trump had opened back-channel discussions with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Oil Inventory Expectations

U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week alongside product inventories, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent and WTI crude prices climbed, reflecting increased geopolitical risk stemming from stalled diplomacy and Iran’s shift to a more offensive stance.
  • Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains significantly reduced, with tanker traffic at near standstill levels, exacerbating supply risk fears.
  • Previous brief ceasefire extensions—like in June—temporarily eased prices, but markets remain highly sensitive to ceasefire breakdowns and must monitor developments closely.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices rising?
Oil prices are climbing due to fading peace hopes between the US and Iran, which raises concerns about potential supply disruptions.
How does the Strait of Hormuz impact oil supply?
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic chokepoint for global oil shipments. Disruptions there can significantly affect global oil supply.
What actions are contributing to increased oil supply risks?
Iran's shift to a fully offensive posture and stalled negotiations, combined with tanker attacks and limited vessel traffic, are increasing supply risks.
What recent events have occurred in the Middle East affecting oil prices?
Recent US-Iran tensions, attacks on tankers, and missile strikes by Yemen's Houthis have heightened instability in the region.
What are analysts saying about the current oil market?
Analysts note that uncertainty due to the lack of progress in peace talks and restricted shipping remains central to the supply risk narrative.

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