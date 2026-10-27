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Novartis raises core profit guidance, books $1.9 billion hit from drug trial setback - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novartis raises core profit guidance, books $1.9 billion hit from drug trial setback

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Novartis Increases 2023 Core Profit Guidance Despite $1.9B Drug Trial Setback

Financial Performance and Drug Trial Impairment Overview

Core Operating Income Guidance Raised

ZURICH/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Novartis raised its full-year core operating income guidance on Tuesday but also booked a $1.9 billion partial impairment charge related to a pipeline setback in September.

Updated Growth Expectations

The Swiss drugmaker now expects core operating income to grow by a low single-digit percentage compared with the low single-digit decline previously expected. It maintained its forecast for low single-digit net sales growth.

Third Quarter Results

Core Operating Income Growth

In the third quarter, core operating income increased 10% at constant exchange rates thanks to higher net sales, the Basel-based company said. 

Reported Operating Income Decline

Factors Impacting Reported Income

Reported operating income, the non-adjusted figure, declined 61%, which Novartis attributed to higher research and development costs and a $1.9 billion partial impairment charge for del-desiran, one of two consecutive major trial setbacks unveiled in September that sent shares tumbling.

Details on Drug Trial Setback

The drug, which was being tested for myotonic dystrophy, a muscle-wasting disease with no approved treatments, was obtained through Novartis' $12 billion acquisition of Avidity. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier, Bhanvi Satija and Patricia Weiss, Editing by Friederike Heine and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Novartis now expects core operating income to grow modestly versus the prior forecast of a slight decline, while keeping net sales growth outlook unchanged.
  • The $1.9 billion partial impairment stems from del‑desiran, a SARS‑RNA AOC therapy acquired from Avidity Biosciences for approximately $12 billion, whose Phase III HARBOR trial missed its primary endpoint in DM1.
  • Despite the setback, Novartis reported 10% constant‑currency growth in core operating income in Q3; reported operating income slumped 61% due to R&D costs and impairment; the company still holds 5–6% CAGR sales growth ambition through 2030.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Novartis book a $1.9 billion impairment charge?
The impairment charge was due to a setback in the drug trial for del-desiran, which was part of Novartis' acquisition of Avidity.
How has Novartis changed its profit guidance for 2023?
Novartis now expects core operating income to grow by a low single-digit percentage, up from a previously expected decline.
What caused the decline in reported operating income for Novartis?
The reported operating income declined 61% due to higher research and development costs and the $1.9 billion impairment charge.
Which drug trial led to the financial setback for Novartis?
The trial setback was related to del-desiran, a drug for myotonic dystrophy.
Where is Novartis headquartered?
Novartis is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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