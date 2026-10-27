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Finance

Exosens Q3 revenue rises 23.5% on stronger demand, capacity ramp-up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings technology

Exosens Q3 Revenue Jumps 23.5% Driven by Demand and Capacity Expansion

Exosens Reports Strong Third-Quarter Financial Performance

Oct 26 (Reuters) - French detection and imaging technology company Exosens on Tuesday posted a 23.5% rise in its third-quarter revenue, driven by stronger demand for its products and faster-than-expected European capacity ramp-up. 

Market Drivers and Business Segments

The company, which develops imaging sensors and detection systems for defence, nuclear and life-science markets, has benefited from strong demand due to higher global defence spending.

Financial Highlights

• Exosens reported revenue of €386.9 million ($432 million) for the first nine months of 2026, up 18% from a year earlier

Guidance and Capacity Expansion

• The group confirmed its 2026 guidance, which it had upgraded twice this year

• It said it was on track to increase its image intensifier tube capacity by 40% in Europe and the US by 2027, and meet its capacity targets for thermal and cooled infrared cameras

CEO Commentary

• CEO Jerome Cerisier said that additional European capacity for image intensifier tubes, used to make night vision goggles for the military, was ramping up ahead of plan

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8946 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet, Ronan Corcoran and Matthieu Huchet in Gdansk; editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 revenue rose 23.5%, reflecting robust defense and imaging demand
  • On‑track to boost image intensifier tube capacity by 40% in Europe and US by 2027
  • Strong full‑year outlook reinforced by faster‑than‑expected production ramp‑up

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Exosens' Q3 revenue growth?
Exosens reported a 23.5% rise in third-quarter revenue compared to the previous year.
What drove Exosens' revenue increase in Q3?
The increase was driven by stronger demand for its products and a faster-than-expected capacity ramp-up in Europe.
Which markets does Exosens serve?
Exosens develops imaging sensors and detection systems for defence, nuclear, and life-science markets.
What are Exosens' plans for production capacity?
Exosens plans to increase image intensifier tube capacity by 40% in Europe and the US by 2027.

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