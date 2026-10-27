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Morning Bid: All eyes on AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: All eyes on AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Global Markets Surge as AI Investments and IPOs Shape Investor Sentiment

AI-Driven Market Momentum and Investor Reactions

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Anthropic IPO Ignites Optimism

Markets are basking in the afterglow of the blockbuster US IPO filing of Claude-developer Anthropic that has lifted the mood weighing on investor sentiment regarding the debt-fuelled AI trade.

Asian stocks took cues from Wall Street as investors cheered Anthropic unveiling its US initial public offering paperwork on Monday, a much-awaited filing that comes as scrutiny over huge AI spending has surged and worry over fundraising swirled.

IPO Details and Market Reactions

The IPO filing didn't reveal anything we didn't know. Eye-popping revenue growth. Check. Staggering loss. Check. Risk factor detailing possible end of the world as we know it. Erm, also check.

Major Players Expand AI Infrastructure

Not to be outdone, Facebook parent Meta Platforms plans to raise up to a record $95 billion to fund AI infrastructure expansion. And SpaceX said an affiliate of Apollo Global Management will buy AI chips and server hardware and lease them to the rockets-to-AI firm, in a deal with total principal payments of about $40 billion.

Capital Needs and Profitability Concerns

While the fundraising has allayed some worry, it also adds to concern about the incredible capital needed for AI infrastructure and how quickly it may become profitable. Just last week, the cost of insuring Meta's debt against default touched an all-time high.

Regional Market Performance

Asian Indices Respond

For now, traders have their risk-on hat on, taking South Korea's KOSPI, the epicentre of the AI boom in Asia, 3.6% higher in its biggest one-day jump since early September. The index, dominated by AI chip bellwethers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, is still set for a 17% decline in October, underscoring the AI jitters.

Upcoming Market Catalysts

Earnings and Central Bank Decisions

The strong start for risk assets on Tuesday sets the stage for a pivotal week where earnings from AI hyperscalers and policy decisions from major central banks will set the tone for trading for the rest of the year.

Interest Rate Expectations

Market watchers expect policymakers in New Zealand and Canada to hike interest rates by 25 basis points, and those in the US, euro zone and Japan to keep them on hold but signal possible increases in December.

Investor Strategies Amid AI and Inflation Concerns

Investors have been focusing on AI fear recently, shrugging off inflation concern and running for the safety of government bonds, especially Treasuries. That has pushed the yield on the 10-year note below 5% but perhaps cautionary words from central bankers might stoke inflation worry too.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

  • October consumer confidence for France
  • Novartis earnings

(By Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic officially filed for a U.S. IPO on October 26, revealing explosive 2026 first‑half revenue of $16.3 billion and a net loss of $80.7 billion, including risk warnings about existential AI threats — an S‑1 that has sparked renewed investor enthusiasm around the AI trade (coindesk.com).
  • Meta Platforms announced plans to raise up to $95 billion through equity offerings—$35 billion via an underwritten sale and $60 billion via non‑voting shares—to fund AI infrastructure expansion amid record capital expenditures of ~$35 billion in Q3 (mediapost.com).
  • SpaceX secured a roughly $40 billion GPU and server hardware lease from an Apollo Global affiliate, marking the largest AI computing financing ever; leases to begin in H1 2027, underpinning its AI infrastructure ambitions (apollo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are global markets reacting to Anthropic's IPO filing?
Anthropic's IPO filing has lifted investor sentiment worldwide, sparking optimism for AI-related stocks and investments amid concerns over AI funding and profitability.
How is Meta Platforms funding AI infrastructure expansion?
Meta Platforms plans to raise up to $95 billion, a record amount, to invest in expanding its AI infrastructure.
What impact has AI investment had on Asian stock indices?
AI enthusiasm drove South Korea's KOSPI index up 3.6% in a single day, though the index remains down 17% for October due to ongoing AI jitters.
Which central banks are expected to change policy rates this week?
Markets expect policymakers in New Zealand and Canada to raise rates, while the US, euro zone, and Japan are likely to hold steady but signal possible future increases.
What risks are associated with large-scale AI investments?
Significant risks include high capital requirements, delayed profitability, and potential instability, as seen in rising costs for insuring tech company debt.

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