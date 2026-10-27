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Ferretti cuts guidance again as uncertain environment slows yacht market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferretti cuts guidance again as uncertain environment slows yacht market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Ferretti Lowers 2026 Outlook Due to Slower Global Yacht Market and Uncertainty

Ferretti's Financial Performance and Market Challenges

2026 Guidance Cut Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italian yacht builder Ferretti cut its 2026 guidance for the second consecutive quarter on Tuesday, saying customers were taking longer to decide on purchases amid geopolitical uncertainty.

CEO Comments and Strategic Actions

"Our profitability remains below the level Ferretti Group can and should deliver," CEO Stassi Anastassov said in the earnings statement, as he announced targeted actions to improve performance in the Americas, the Middle East and the company's Super Yacht business.

Key Financial Highlights
  • Ferretti sees 2026 adjusted EBITDA of €174-185 million ($195-207 million), down from €186-197 million previously
  • The group's adjusted core profit fell 7.8% to €130.6 million in the first nine months of 2026
  • Order intake also fell 13.8%, with sharp declines in the Middle East and the Americas
  • Ferretti reiterated its target for annual net revenue of €1.20-1.24 billion

($1 = 0.8946 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Fabrizio La Rocca in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Ferretti slashes 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to €174–185 million, marking a second straight quarter downgrade amid delayed purchases and lingering geopolitical uncertainty.
  • In the first nine months of 2026, adjusted core profit dropped 7.8% to €130.6 million, while order intake fell 13.8%, particularly in the Middle East and Americas.
  • The company maintains its annual net revenue target of €1.20–1.24 billion but is launching targeted actions to improve performance in key regions and its Super Yacht segment, as profitability remains below desired levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ferretti cut its 2026 guidance again?
Ferretti cut its 2026 guidance for the second quarter due to customers taking longer to decide on purchases amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
How has Ferretti's profitability changed?
Ferretti's adjusted core profit fell 7.8% to €130.6 million in the first nine months of 2026.
Which regions saw the sharpest declines in yacht orders?
The sharpest declines in order intake were seen in the Middle East and the Americas.
Has Ferretti changed its annual net revenue target?
Ferretti reiterated its target for annual net revenue of €1.20-1.24 billion despite the lowered guidance.

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